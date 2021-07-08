The WHO publishes the first global report on artificial intelligence (AI) applied to health

Share

According to the new WHO guidance, artificial intelligence (AI) offers great expectations for improving the delivery of health care and medicine around the world, as long as ethics and human rights occupy a central place in their conception, deployment and use.

The report, entitled Ethics and governance of artificial intelligence for health, is the result of two years of consultations held by a group of international experts appointed by WHO.

“Like all new technology, artificial intelligence offers great potential to improve the health of millions of people around the world; however, like all technology, it can also be misused and cause harm, ”said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This important new report provides countries with valuable guidance on how to maximize the benefits of AI, while minimizing its risks and avoiding its pitfalls.”

The artificial intelligence can be used, which is already being done in some rich countries, to improve the speed and accuracy of disease diagnosis and detection; facilitate clinical care; reinforce research in the field of health and drug development, Y support various interventions of public health, such as surveillance of morbidity, response to outbreaks and management of health systems.

AI could also allow patients had greater control of their own health care and better understand the evolution of their needs. In addition, it could facilitate access to health services in resource-poor countries and rural communities, where patients often have difficulty accessing health workers or medical personnel.

However, the new WHO report warns dthe danger of overestimating the health benefits of AI, especially when this is done to the detriment of investments and basic strategies that are necessary to achieve universal health coverage.

In addition, it also states that opportunities bring challenges and riskssuch as the unethical collection and use of health data; the biases encoded in the algorithms, and the risks AI presents to patient safety, cybersecurity and the environment.

The report also highlights that trained systems, primarily from data collected from people living in high-income countries, can not work well in the case of stocks from low- or middle-income settings.

Therefore, AI systems should carefully designed to reflect the diversity of health care and socioeconomic settings. These should be accompanied by training in digital skills, community involvement and awareness, in particular for the millions of health workers whose digital literacy or professional retraining will be necessary if their tasks and functions are automated, and who will have to deal with machines that could put into question the decision-making powers and the autonomy of the providers and the patients.

Six principles to ensure AI is used in the public interest in all countries

For the purpose of limit risks and maximize opportunities that involves the use of AI in the field of health, WHO proposes that regulation and governance of AI be based on the following principles:

Preserve the autonomy of the human being: In the context of health care, this means that human beings should continue to own health care systems and medical decisions; Privacy and confidentiality should be preserved, and patients should give their informed and valid consent through appropriate legal frameworks for data protection.

Promote the welfare and safety of people and the public interest. Designers of AI technologies should meet regulatory requirements for safety, accuracy, and efficacy for well-defined indications or uses. Quality control measures must be put in place in practice and quality improvement measures in the use of AI.

Ensure transparency, clarity and intelligibility. Transparency requires sufficient information to be published or documented prior to the conception or deployment of an AI technology. This information should be easily accessible and facilitate useful consultations and discussions on the conception of the technology and on the use that should or should not be made of it.

Promote responsibility and accountability. AI technologies allow you to perform specific tasks; However, it is the responsibility of the interested parties to ensure that these are used under appropriate conditions and by properly trained people. Effective mechanisms should be put in place so that individuals and groups who are harmed by algorithm-based decisions can challenge them and obtain redress.

Guarantee inclusiveness and equity. Inclusiveness requires that AI applied to health be designed in a way that encourages equitable use and access to the fullest extent possible, regardless of age, sex, gender, income, race, origin ethnicity, sexual orientation, ability or other characteristics protected by human rights codes.

Promote responsive and sustainable AI. Designers, developers, and users should continuously and transparently evaluate real-world AI applications to determine if AI responds adequately and appropriately to expectations and needs. AI systems should also be designed in such a way as to minimize their environmental effects and increase energy efficiency. Governments and businesses should anticipate disruptions in the workplace, including training for health workers to familiarize themselves with the use of AI systems, and potential job losses due to the use of automated systems.