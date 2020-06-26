In recent days, some Spanish and Latin American websites have spread that the WHO “has alerted to an outbreak of Nipah in India”, that the coronavirus “is not the last pandemic” or that the body is concerned about “the arrival of a deadlier virus. “

Some of these contents cite the American newspaper The New York Times as a source to give reliability to the existence of this outbreak, assuring that it spread for the first time in India in 2018. But, despite the fact that the WHO has warned about the danger of This virus, the last alert dates from 2018. It’s false that, on the date of publication of this article, there is a new outbreak in India. The WHO has confirmed to Newtral.es that it is a hoax.

Nipah virus (NIV) it was first detected in Malaysia in 1998, during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah village. The disease transmitted by Nipah is zoonotic, that is, it can be transmitted between animals and humans. At that time, the intermediate host was a pig, although the natural host of the virus is the bat.

As with the coronavirus and other diseases, the one transmitted by the Nipah virus does not have to cause symptoms, but those who do develop them can end up with an acute respiratory syndrome, seizures or encephalitis. According to the WHO, these last two symptoms can lead to a coma in less than 48 hours or directly in the death of the patient.

Despite the fact that the virus has only caused a few outbreaks in Southeast Asia in all these years, its high case fatality rate – between 40 and 75% -, and the fact that there is still no vaccine or specific treatment, WHO is concerned.

2018 warning

The New York Times has not recently reported on this virus. The last time the newspaper covered an Nipah outbreak coincides with the last time the WHO reported an outbreak: the organization reported on it on May 30, 2018, while the newspaper covered the event 5 days later.

According to the WHO, 17 of the 19 people died they got infected in the Indian state of Kerala. The organization explains that the speed of detection and monitoring of 2,500 contacts of the different patients prevented the virus from spreading further.

The last confirmed case in India occurred a year later, on June 4, 2019. On that occasion, it was not considered an outbreak, since only one person was infected. The country’s embassy in Mexico has denied via Twitter that there is a current outbreak.

Kind attention! There are NO alerts issued by the WHO regarding the Nipah virus and this is old news from 2018 that has been irresponsibly distributed. We call not to spread false rumors and avoid creating panic. Thank you. – India in Mexico (@IndEmbMexico) June 16, 2020

Although it is a dangerous virus and the WHO has it in its sights, there is no risk of a pandemic, since there are not even confirmed active cases.

