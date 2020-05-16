© elEconomista.es

Luis Enjuanes, member of the coronavirus laboratory of the CSIC National Biotechnology Center, and considered the leading expert in Spain of viruses of the coronaviridae family, has pointed out in an interview in Red Hot that “there is an official list worldwide of 160 vaccines “in development against the coronavirus, although in reality” there are many more “.

This is how the virologist explained it to Antonio García Ferreras, in addition to stressing that in Spain “investigations are going very well, there are also vaccines underway.”

Luis Enjuanes has detailed the two vaccine projects in which he is working: “There are two. One, which is very advanced, is that of the laboratory of Dr. Mariano Esteban and Juan Antonio García Riaza, based on a vehicle already known. It is going to high speed because it already has approvals, “said the veteran researcher.

“The more complex vaccine will take longer”

The other, the renowned scientist has stated, is the one investigated in his CNB laboratory: “It is a slightly more complex vaccine. It is a new creation, and it probably induces very well the type of immunity that this virus requires in the respiratory mucosa. ” However, he clarified that this “will take a little longer because, being new, it requires more controls.”

Likewise, Enjuanes has qualified the words of the Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, about the possibility of having prototypes by the end of this year: “It is possible, but it is necessary for them to pass type 1, 2 and 3 clinical tests, which measure the safety and efficacy of vaccines. ” Under normal conditions, he has admitted that these tests would last five years; under conditions of sanitary emergency, as now, “they are dramatically shortened”.

“The perfect vaccine is not being pursued”

“What the WHO is seeking is not the perfect vaccine, but rather that it protects in cases of massive emergency, enough so that people do not have to be hospitalized,” said the scientist, who added: “More calmly, a high-quality vaccine that fully protects and has long-lasting immunity. “