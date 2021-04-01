The WHO calls the vaccination rate “unacceptably slow” in Europe and sees new restrictions “necessary”

The World Health Organization (WHO) described this Thursday as “unacceptably slow” the rate of vaccination in Europe, at the same time that it valued as “necessary” new restrictions in the area due to the rebound in cases, the advance of the British variant and the increased mobility for Easter. This has been made known by the organization in a statement from its office in the Old Continent.

“The situation in the region is now more worrying than what we have seen in several months“said the regional director of Emergencies of the WHO in Europe, Dorit Nitzan. In her opinion, there is also “risks associated” with “increased mobility” and the meetings on these Holy Week holidays.

According to WHO figures 1.6 million new cases and almost 24,000 deaths were registered on the continent last week, when five weeks ago they were less than a million.

Impact of vaccination

Regarding the vaccination campaign, WHO has found that cases increase in all age groups, except those over 80 years of age, which in his opinion shows “the first signs of the impact of vaccination“.

“We must accelerate the process by increasing the production (of vaccines), reducing barriers to their administration and using all the vials available,” said the WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge.

In Spain, state and regional institutions are pushing to accelerate the rate of vaccination. This Wednesday the record for daily vaccinated was broken, with 298,549. But it does not progress in a homogeneous way: seven out of ten Spaniards over 80 years old have already received at least one of the two necessary doses, but there is the paradox that the second most vulnerable group -formed by the elderly between 70 and 79 years- it is also the second that has received the fewest punctures.

23 European states have tightened their anti-covid measures

“Many countries are introducing new measures that are necessary and everyone should follow them as much as possible, “added Nitzan. Precisely, this Wednesday afternoon, President Macron announced a partial lockdown of almost the entire country until May, with the closure of schools and non-essential shops, due to the refusal evolution of the pandemic.

A total of 27 European countries currently apply restrictions of varying intensity, of which 21 have imposed curfews. In the last two weeks, 23 states have tightened their measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, while 13 have relaxed restrictions.

According to Kluge, “Now is not the time to relax.”

“We cannot afford to ignore the danger. We all have to make sacrifices We can’t let exhaustion get the better of us. We must continue to curb the virus, “Kluge said.

In his opinion, in the current situation, “quick action” and the implementation of “social and public health measures” until the vaccination campaign progresses.

WHO considered that closures of public life and economic activity should be used “when the disease exceeds the capacity of health services to adequately care for patients and to accelerate the provision of local and national health systems. “

Second world region with the most cases of coronavirus

Europe is the second region with the most cases of coronavirus. The total number of positives is around 45 million and the death toll is close to one million, according to WHO figures.

A total of fifty countries in the region have already indicated that variant B.1.1.7, initially detected in the United Kingdom, is the predominant one in their territories.