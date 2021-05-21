The WHO believes that the death toll from coronavirus is two or three times higher than the official

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo: Peace One Day via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the actual death toll from coronavirus is two to three times higher than the official, which is found in almost 4 million people worldwide.

As of December 31, 2020, more than 82 million people had been infected and 1.8 million had lost their lives worldwide. However, preliminary findings from the WHO study suggest that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 during the past year amounts to at least 3 million, that is, 1.2 million more than the official figures.

The organization highlights that some countries only report deaths that occur in hospitals or the deaths of people who tested positive for the virus.

To this is added that in many places they cannot measure or report with “precision” the cause of death “due to inadequate health information systems or with few resources,” they explain in a letter.

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assures that “all countries must have the capacity and the necessary resources to collect and use health data accurately even in the midst of an ongoing crisis.”

In addition, he adds that the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of data and science “to rebuild more resilient health systems and accelerate equitably towards our shared global goals.”

