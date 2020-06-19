The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to have by the end of the year of “Millions of doses” of vaccines against COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus and that in 2021 another 2,000 million will be available.

There are currently about 300 vaccines in trials and three are close to starting the final phase of human testing, that of the University of Oxford, the RNA vaccine of the Modern company and another one that is being developed in China.

However, the WHO chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, has warned that this hypothesis “are not accurate” already depends on the final result of the tests, although he recalled that the United Nations agency works with these assumptions for the acquisition, distribution and fair distribution.

“I am hopeful, I am optimistic, but developing a vaccine is a complex task, it comes with a lot of uncertainty. The good thing about this is that we have plenty of vaccines and platforms so that even if the first or second fails we don’t lose hope and don’t give up. If we are lucky there will be one or two successful vaccines at the end of the year«, Detailed the expert.

That said, he commented that getting these vaccines to those who need it depends on those who support and invest in the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Fund, known as COVAX, a mechanism proposed by the GAVI and WHO alliance, as part of their initiative to accelerate vaccines and treatments against COVID-19.

“We can only do that if the world unites, if countries unite and accept this mechanism. Therefore, we are proposing a framework that could be used to decide who should be prioritized. And I mentioned that you could think of groups of people who should be prioritized. For example, drivers and ambulance workers and other health workers, but also the police, those who work in supermarkets, sanitation workers, these are the people who are very exposed », commented the expert.

Likewise, Swaminathan has reported that other people at risk who would also benefit from a vaccine are the elderly and those with hypertension, diabetes and dementia. Inmates, nursing homes, factories and urban slums where outbreaks have been identified should also receive the vaccine as a priority,.

“The innovation model today is market driven and the WHO has long said that this affects public health as vaccines are not developed for diseases for which there is no commercial value. So we have to change this model and find other ways to do research and development more focused on public health. Health should not be something that is on the market for monetization, “said the expert.

However, he added, in this pandemic there has been a “great solidarity” from the public and private sectors, and clearly from scientists around the world, since knowledge and data are being shared publicly And many of the vaccine manufacturers have said they would like to provide the vaccines at cost, not for profit.

“This is why the COVAX framework we are proposing is for people and countries, so that they come together and put their resources in one place, thus reducing risk. We do not know which vaccine of the candidates is going to be successful, so if all the countries put their resources to a vaccine that in the end does not work, then they will have very little to choose from afterwards, but if they put the resources to a common fund that finances to several candidates, and a couple of them are successful, because they will have more negotiating power and a framework to bring these vaccines to the population that is fair and equal, “said the expert.

The World Health Organization is in weekly talks with countries to reach an agreement to share the possible limited supply of vaccines by the end of this year. Finally, and regarding the patents of questions, the expert commented that licenses can be obtained if everyone agrees, but that the real problem will be having the physical capacity to manufacture the immunizations to the level that is needed, as well as to distribute them. justly.