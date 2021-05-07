The WHO authorizes the emergency use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) has authorized the inclusion of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm in its emergency use list, thus becoming the sixth to receive validation.

This means that you have the approval of the agency for your international distribution, pending the decision of the regulatory agencies of the countries. What’s more, continuous evaluation processes will continue over the next several weeks.

This was announced this Friday by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference, where he assured that this vaccine is “safe and effective” and that, for this reason, the agency has included it on its emergency list. The decision came after the group of immunization experts that advises the agency reviewed the scientific information provided by the Chinese producer.

The WHO Emergency Vaccine List is used to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines against Covid-19 and, in turn, allows countries to accelerate their own regulatory approvala to import and administer vaccines. These have to be included in the list in order to be administered through the international Covax mechanism, with which the World Health Organization seeks to guarantee that all nations have access to the doses.

Until now, the WHO had approved the emergency use of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Moderna vaccines, in addition to that of the Serum Institute of India.