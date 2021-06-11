The WHO asks for new tests on whether the covid was already circulating in Italy in October

People strolling through a park in Milan (Photo: Universal Images Group / .)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the National Cancer Institute of Milan to carry out a new test on a report that indicated the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was already circulating among the Italian population in October 2019. The organization has requested that an independent laboratory investigate the study published in November 2020.

This Milan-based entity had published in the Tumori Journal one of the first reports that suggested the possibility that the coronavirus had circulated among the population many months before the officially established cases, that is, February 2020, in the north. from Italy.

The study was based on the blood test of asymptomatic citizens who participated in a lung cancer screening project from September 2019 to March 2020, identifying levels of antibodies against a specific part of the virus. Some of these cases belonged to cases whose sampling had been carried out from October to December 2019, the institute explained.

New data

In the following months, phylogenic, virological and epidemiological studies added more evidence about the possibility of an early circulation of the virus in Italy and other European and non-European countries, compared to the communications of the Chinese authorities.

From the Milan Tumor Institute they have pointed out that “in order to clarify the nature of the identified ‘signal’ and contribute to the debate on the matter, the WHO has asked the National Cancer Institute of Milan to carry out a new test in an independent laboratory ”. They also added that “the standards and the method to be used were negotiated …

