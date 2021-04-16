The whitest paint in the world also fights climate change

What color was Santiago’s white horse? Surely you have ever heard this riddle, thinking that its answer is more than obvious. And broadly speaking it is, of course, but it can be done. Like White it was? And, although it may seem to us that there is only one variety of this color, there is actually a wide range. You only have to see the feat of a team of scientists from the Purdue University, which has just developed the whitest paint in the world. This, in addition to being a great record, has very beneficial benefits for the planet, as it can help combat climate change.

It is not the first time that these researchers have achieved something like this. In fact, a year ago they already presented a white painting that reflected the 95.5% of the light. This, however, goes much further, reaching an almost perfect 98.1%. It may seem like little change, but the difference in the consequences is abysmal, as can well be read in the study just published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Where does the color white come from?

To understand the success of this White paint, it is important to remember where the colors come from. Actually, whether we see an object of one color or another depends on how it is absorbs or reflects light.

Visible light is made up of different wavelengths, which correspond to all the colors of the Rainbow. When it hits a surface, its composition and texture will allow different lengths to be absorbed or reflected, giving rise to colors. The two most extreme cases are white, corresponding to total reflection, and black, which occurs when all the light is absorbed, resulting in darkness.

So a White paint it will be whiter as it is able to reflect more light. But this is not only related to the color we see. It is also with the temperature, since light also brings heat. If it is reflected, for example when hitting a wall, it will prevent that heat from passing to the other side.

White paint to combat climate change

This reduction in temperature is the reason why the White paint of these scientists can combat climate change.

When used for painting walls or ceilings, is capable of reducing the temperature below ambient. This would cause that the people who are inside the house do not require the use of the air conditioning. Thus, energy would be saved, spending on fossil fuels and the release of carbon that this entails would be reduced, and these devices would be prevented from releasing heat to the outside.

With last year’s white paint, they managed to bring the temperature down to 1’7ºC below the ambient. This assumed a cooling power of 37 watts. Now, with an increase in the percentage of reflection of only 2.6%, they have managed to lower the temperature 4’5ºC and increase the power up to 117 watts. In addition, this cooling with respect to room temperature is achieved even in winter. The other already had some potential in the fight against climate change, but this one can be much more effective.

Playing with the particles

It only remains to know how they have managed to obtain the whitest paint in the world. But first, let’s see how they got last year’s. On that occasion, they used calcium carbonate particles suspended in an acrylic paint medium. The calcium carbonate It is a substance that is found, for example, in chalk and marble and that is characterized by an intense white color. It gave very good results, as the percentage shows, but these scientists thought they could go further.

Therefore, this time they have kept the acrylic base, but have changed the calcium carbonate for barium sulfate. It is not a new ingredient for those who work with pigments, but they further optimized its whitening potential. Logically, the more barium sulfate, the whiter the paint would be. But there came a time when it was too much compromising product integrity, which was brittle and flaky when dried.

The perfect concentration must be found to increase reflection without the dried paint being brittle

To solve this problem, they decided to play with the particle size. By using some larger than others, they were shaped so that the final result was smooth and homogeneous, but in turn reflected almost as much light as possible. This occurred at approximately a 60% concentration of barium sulfate in the acrylic medium.

Those responsible for this investigation they do not believe that it is likely to increase that 98.1% they have reached. However, they consider it to be more than enough to help combat climate change.

This is great news, but it is not the only thing this study teaches us. It also shows that detergent ads weren’t lying when they talked about whiter white. Although the mechanism to obtain it has nothing to do with bleach or soaps.

More on this topic