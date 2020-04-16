Definitely one of the most exciting premieres of the last days –While we are in our house– was that of the documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, The history of the legendary festival of Indio, California, where they showed us how one of the largest spaces for music was born and how it became the most important stage for all kinds of artists. Although it is interesting to know the stories of those involved within the festival, What many loved was to relive some performances that are now legendary.

Since the meeting of the Pixies, Beyoncé showing a show never seen before, Kanye West before he went crazy Dr dre with the hologram of Tupac Shakur or Daft punk Flying everyone’s head next to its pyramid, we were grateful to see even those epic presentations for even minutes. However, it was inevitable to mention The White Stripes in the documentary, since his set at Coachella 2003 was one of the best of that edition.

In that year, Jack and Meg White stood on the main stage of the festival to give a true chair of rock, backed by the acclaimed album Elephant. There were 18 songs that the duo ventured, where songs that are now classics sounded like “The Hardest Button to Button”, “Hotel Yorba”, “We’re Going To Be Friends”, their cover to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and of course, the iconic “Seven Nation Army”. A powerful set, as we were used to.

But Inside Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert we can see the White Stripes, venturing “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Gorund” from his third studio album, White Blood Cells, one of those tracks that showed how powerful they could be live, especially considering that it was just the two of them playing drums and guitar, sounding like they had 3 other musicians accompanying them.

Now in collaboration with the festival and the Jack White label, Third Man Records, We can see part of the presentation of those from Detroit in that edition, in which for many it was the best stage of the band, as composers and giving shows. But we better not tell you more, Drop what you’re doing and check out The White Stripes by playing “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” at Coachella 2003 below:

AND if you have not seen the documentary Coachella: 20 Years In The DesertYou can give it a full blow after seeing the White Stripes lecturing on how you should rock around here: