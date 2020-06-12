Washington, United States.- The White House suspects that travel from Mexico to the United States could be causing a new wave of Covid-19 coronavirus infections.

This Thursday, during a meeting of the working group on coronavirus government in the Crisis Chamber of the White House They released their suspicions about the new outbreaks.

They detailed that the trips from our country to the United States could be contributing to a new wave of coronavirus infections, more than the measures that the states have taken to resume economic activities.

In recent days, new outbreaks of COVID-19 have been registered in almost half of the neighboring country’s states, mainly in California, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, and Hispanic communities, so authorities are reviewing whether these spikes in cases could be related to legal travel at borders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent teams to Arizona and other areas where there are infections to try to track and contain the outbreaks.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, in the United States there have been more than 2 million infections and more than 113 thousand deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

However, in addition to their theory on Mexico, members of the White House working group also discuss other possible causes of the recent increase in numbers, noting that circumstances likely differ by location. Delays in test reports and the fact that some infected people undergo multiple tests in order to obtain authorization to return to work are other theories that are being explored, but that would not be reflected in the increase in hospitalizations. that have been registered in some states.

