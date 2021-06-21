The White House presents plan to distribute remnants of 55 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world

Jun 21 (.) – The White House on Monday unveiled a plan to share 55 million doses of U.S. COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, with about 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. through the international vaccine exchange program COVAX.

The plan fulfills President Joe Biden’s commitment to share 80 million US-made vaccines with countries around the world. The president outlined his priorities for the first 25 million doses of that pledge earlier this month.

Of the remaining 55 million doses, about 41 million will be distributed through COVAX, according to the White House, of which about 14 million will go to Latin America and the Caribbean, about 16 million to Asia and about 10 million to Africa.

The remaining 25%, that is, about 14 million doses, would be distributed among “regional priorities”, such as Colombia, Argentina, Iraq, Ukraine, the West Bank and Gaza.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)