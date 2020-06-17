John Bolton, former Donald Trump National Security Advisor (. / Leah Millis)

The United States government filed a lawsuit Tuesday to try to prevent the publication of the book by former national security adviser John Bolton., which according to excerpts reveals “chaos” in the White House during the Donald Trump administration.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington DC, says Bolton has not allowed the text to be examined, which means his book would be « clearly in breach » of the agreements he signed to get the job and gain access to information. classified.

The book, titled « The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir », will be put on sale next June 23.

Bolton, controversial for his hard-line views on Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, among other issues, held the strategic post of adviser to the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House between April 2018 and September. of 2019.

He left after disagreeing with Trump’s diplomatic rapprochement with some adversaries, notably North Korea and the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the relationship between the two has since become especially hostile.

Earlier this year, with parts of Bolton’s book leaking to the press, White House attorneys claimed that much of the material was classified information.

But publisher Simon and Schuster said it would go ahead with the publication: « This is the book that Donald Trump does not want to read », it pointed out in a statement.

According to the editors, Bolton alleges that Trump committed a series of crimes liable to impeachment beyond pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the president’s political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

John Bolton assures that he has sensitive and compromising information on the management of Donald Trump (. / Jonathan Drake)

But the Trump administration says Bolton violates the basic rules of confidentiality that he must abide by refusing to wait for the NSC to revise the text, as required.

The NSC found « significant amounts of classified information that it asked the Respondent to remove, » the court record states, but the « Respondent was apparently not satisfied with the pace of the NSC’s review. »

« Without the Respondent having previously notified the NSC, press reports revealed that the Respondent and its publisher had resolved to publish the book on June 23, without completing the pre-publication review process ”, indicates the file.

« In a nutshell, the Respondent entered into an agreement with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security posts of the United States Government and now wants to breach that agreement. ”points out the lawsuit filed by the White House.

Bolton’s lawyer, Charles CooperHe argued that the book does not contain any confidential material and that his client has worked with the White House National Security Council for months to allow them to review the content.

According to experts, it will not be easy for Trump to stop publishing the book, because although presidents have the power to classify national security information as secret, his argument against Bolton may contradict the provisions of the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.

Bolton offered to testify in the impeachment against Trump, but the majority republished in the Senate vetoed his appearance (.)

« It is very rare for American courts to avoid publishing (of books), because that suppresses speech before it occurs, » explained the executive director of the First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, Jameel Jaffer, to The Washington Post.

There is a precedent that works in Bolton’s favor: when President Richard Nixon (1969-1974) tried to prevent the Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon papers on the Vietnam War in 1971, the Supreme Court ruled that vetoing such information before of its publication was unconstitutional.

Bolton, who was Trump’s national security adviser from March 2018 until his firing last September, He offered in January to testify in the impeachment trial against the president and affirmed that he had unpublished and relevant information, but the Republican majority in the Senate vetoed his appearance.

