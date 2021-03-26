The White House does not rule out suspending the expulsion of migrants

The United States government has no immediate plans to stop using Title 42, a rule from the era of former President Donald Trump that allows the expulsion of most migrants who arrive at the southern border of the country, official sources reported Friday .

“We are using title 42, but for now,” Juan González, director of Western Hemisphere affairs at the White House National Security Council, said in a conference call with reporters.

President Joe Biden’s main adviser for regional issues acknowledged in a press conference that, due to the “lack of infrastructure and resources” on the border with Mexico, the US does not have the capacity to process all migrants or asylum seekers.

Part of the solution to the migratory flow is to create alternatives for individuals to flee their homes “ Juan González, director of Western Hemisphere affairs at the White House CSN

The representative of the White House blamed the previous Administration, in part, for the situation on the border, ensuring that the Republican government “dismantled” the US ability to “process individuals”, an accusation that has also been leveled by President Joe Biden himself.

The US is seeing an increase in the number of people arriving at its border with Mexico, most of them single adults. However, due to Title 42, a policy justified by the pandemic, most of them are being returned.

In February, 71% of the more than 100,000 people who came into contact with the agency that controls the border were refused entry into the country, according to CBP data.

The White House denies that the arrival of “children” represents a “crisis” for the country

In February, US Customs and Border Protection detained nearly 9,500 unaccompanied minors at the southern border of the country.

González assured that the Biden Administration’s immigration plan is to create a system that allows people who “have credible claims” to seek asylum in their countries of origin. “Part of the solution to the migratory flow is to create alternatives for individuals to flee their homes and take the dangerous journey to the border with the United States,” said the advisor.

For people in a “dangerous situation or in gang communities,” the official said, US authorities will seek to offer a transfer – even “to another country” – while their asylum case is considered.

Under US immigration law, a person who wants to apply for asylum has to be physically in the country. Refuge, another legal status other than asylum, can be requested from outside the US, at consulates or embassies abroad. The White House adviser did not clarify under what legal scheme people would be allowed to seek asylum from abroad.

Relations with El Salvador, Honduras

When asked about the President of El Salvador’s critical comments to US immigration policy, urging Washington to abandon its idea of ​​the Northern Triangle as a homogeneous conglomerate, Ricardo Zuñiga, the State Department’s special envoy for the Northern Triangle – also present on the call – avoided commenting directly.

El Salvador is a very important country for the United States. “ Ricardo Zuñiga, special envoy of the US State Department for the Northern Triangle

“El Salvador is a very important country for the US,” said the diplomat and assured that his government is “working with those who want to work with us.”

President Nayib Bukele criticized On twitter the US approach to migration saying that it is “a recycled plan that did not work in 2014” when the now US head of state, Joe Biden, was vice president. “It will not work now,” settled the Salvadoran president.

“If the US wants to seriously address immigration at the southern border, it should really stop using the ‘Northern Triangle’ concept,” the president wrote.

With respect to the government of Honduras, whose president, Juan Orlando Hernández, has been pointed out by US prosecutors to have ties to drug trafficking, Zuñiga said that the US will “continue to promote cooperation with partners that are committed to the rule of law and the fight against organized crime.”