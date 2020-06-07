The White House claims that violence in protests is linked to the Maduro regime

The White House said Friday that it has information that countless individuals closely linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime have incited violence in protests in the United States caused by the death of George Floyd.

BY MICHAEL WILNER, DAVID SMILEY, ALEX DAUGHERTY, AND NORA GÁMEZ TORRES / El Nuevo Herald

Earlier this week, Senator Rick Scott also highlighted a similar report, and promised on Twitter that the US government would end any operation linked to Latin American dictators who instigate the conflict in Miami as part of the protests.

Without providing any proof of the allegations, the White House did not want to discuss the “source information” that led to its claim. Scott mentioned a news report from the newspaper Diario las Américas that refers to a blog.

“We are aware of the work of many individuals linked to the adversaries of our country, among them the illegitimate regime of Nicolás Maduro, to provoke conflicts, help incite violence and divide Americans by exploiting peaceful protests,” he told McClatchy. and to the Miami Herald a senior official in the administration of President Donald Trump who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the intelligence issue.

When asked to give any other, non-public, additional information that could support such a claim, the official said, “We cannot further discuss any information from a hidden source.”

Publicly, there is little evidence to support the claim. Miami and Miami-Dade County police said they were unaware of the claims.

For their part, the FBI and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office have not commented. The State Department said it is not his responsibility to investigate any investigation into protests in the country.

With the exception of Scott, the South Florida political leadership – which generally denounces any attempt by Maduro’s allies to interfere in US politics – has said nothing.

“I think if someone is arrested, there is no reason why that information should not come to light,” said Frank Mora, a former assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere under the administration of President Barack Obama. “Who are these people? Have they been charged? How do we know that connection? ”

Mora said the government should not share intelligence or its methods, but could reveal whether someone detained for provoking violence has direct links to the Maduro regime.

“This administration does not have the slightest modesty in using politics in the current situation,” said Mora. “I don’t want to say what is happening now, but in the past it has and has manipulated various problems in a cynically political way.”

The reports that Cuban and Venezuelan operatives possibly have infiltrated The protests in Miami came to light on Monday in First Report, a blog by former Nuevo Herald reporter Casto Ocando.

According to Ocando’s publication, FBI counterterrorism agents detained and interrogated several protesters in Miami and other cities who admitted to being paid by activists to participate in the protests, and were investigating any relationship with Venezuela and Cuba.

The Ocando report was published by Diario las Américas. Ocando did not respond to a request to speak on the matter.

There have been indications of Chavistas and other leftist activists in the protests in Miami. On Sunday, a Univision reporter filmed a man with the flag of the Nicaraguan Sandinista National Liberation Front in downtown. In another video that was posted on Sunday, a man with the Venezuelan flag on his cap furiously smashed a fridge into a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile, a woman who participated in the Sunday march, identified by the Miami website En Vivo TV as Hellen Peña, She recognized when pressured that she was a supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, and that she had recently traveled to Venezuela to join a youth “international brigade”. The official channel on You Tube of the foreign minister of ‘Maduro posted a video of Peña in February, where Peña declared that “the Venezuelan state cares for its people, but US sanctions have affected the country so much that it is difficult for them to attend to the population. Here the people have access to free education and public health, something that we don’t have in the United States. ”

In the video, Peña identifies himself as a member of the third international “Che Guevara” brigade that attended a meeting in Venezuela.

The reports, at a time when the US Justice Department says it is investigating whether extremist groups instigate violence amid peaceful protests, caught the attention of Scott, whose Twitter post earlier this week showed Peña and warned that ” the Maduro regime and other Latin American dictators support the violent instigators of the protests in the Miami area. ”

Reports that the Maduro regime and other LatAm dictators are supporting violent instigators at protests in the Miami area. We will NOT allow it. Anyone with ties to these regimes that incites violence will suffer the legal consequences of their actions! https://t.co/xY6PHVOJ1x – Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 3, 2020

“Senator Scott is very concerned by reports of protesters in Miami with ties to Latin American regimes and dictators like Nicolás Maduro and organizations like the FMLN,” Scott spokesman Chris Hartline said in a statement to the Miami Herald. “Senator Scott hopes that the FBI and federal authorities will continue to investigate this matter and that anyone linked to acts of violence and destruction will be held accountable.”

The FMLN, or Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation, is a left-wing political party in El Salvador.

When asked about the source of Scott’s concerns, Hartline sent an email with a link to the Diario las Américas article reporting on the presence of leftists in the Miami protests and citing Ocando’s blog.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s office, currently chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a stubborn critic of the governments of Cuba and Venezuela, declined to comment. Rubio, who frequently posts information on undercover activists in Venezuela and Cuba on social media, has said nothing publicly about an alleged move by the two countries to create chaos in Miami.

On Thursday, Attorney General Bill Barr said federal authorities had evidence of groups of extremists who have instigated violence among protesters in the protests. “We have also seen foreign participants doing everything to exacerbate the violence,” Barr said at a press conference in Washington.

When asked to elaborate further on that point, Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray did not mention any specific country, and focused their comments on “disinformation” campaigns and on social media.

The FBI declined to discuss the matter. “As a policy, the FBI cannot confirm or deny the existence of this type of investigation,” said Michael D. Leverock, an agency spokesman. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida declined to comment.

Miami and Miami-Dade police said they were unaware of the allegations. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina publicly said that the vast majority of people arrested in Miami last Saturday, the first day of protests in the city, where fires broke out and police collided with protesters, were not from Miami. . However, in a text message, Colina said “at the moment I had no proof” that foreign operatives had anything to do with violence.

Miami Herald reporter Charles Rabin contributed to this report.