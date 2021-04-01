The White House, “alarmed” by the case of the girls thrown by a human trafficker from the wall with Mexico

The White House was “alarmed” on Thursday by the case of two immigrant girls dropped by a smuggler from the top of the wall in the state of New Mexico, and asked that the undocumented avoid putting themselves in the hands of those who “abuse” them.

In her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki referred to the video released Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in which a man drops two girls of Ecuadorian origin, ages 3 and 5, from the top of the border wall, which is 14 feet tall (4.2 meters). “Any of us who have seen the video will be extremely alarmed by these things that human traffickers do,” Psaki said.

According to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, the girls “They are out of danger and are receiving the necessary care” after being found and cared for by US border agents.

The White House spokeswoman thanked border agents who “saved” the two hatchlings and said: “We want to send a clear message to the region (for Latin America) that this is not the time to come; they must not send their children on this treacherous journey, with traffickers who abuse the weaknesses of these communities. “

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled to 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 – Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, also lamented on Wednesday “the inhumane way in which traffickers abuse children while they benefit from the despair of their parents“and described it as” criminally and morally reprehensible. “

Third case in a month

“Only this month a little girl drowned, a six-month-old baby was thrown into the river, and two little girls were thrown from a wall and left alone in the desert, “Mayorkas said in a statement.

Migrant girls have already been discharged from the hospital and now are in Border Patrol custody waiting to be delivered to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which will try to deliver them to potential relatives in the United States and will handle asylum applications.

In the last weeks, the crossing of minors has drastically increased unaccompanied in the border between the US and Mexico, which has saturated the Border Patrol centers and generated criticism of the Biden government.

There are currently about 18,000 unaccompanied minors which are in the custody of the Customs Office.