“The whistles put me more in tune”

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 02:19 CEST

Luis Enrique analyzed the game against Portugal on the spot. Despite the goalless draw, the Spanish coach left, he said, satisfied with many of the things he saw in a friendly match that served to prepare for the European Championship. In addition, he denied that Pedri had arrived tired at the contintental commitment and said about the whistles received that “they put me more in tune.

The coach received some whistles from the stands, surely from fans who are not satisfied that the coach has not called up Sergio Ramos or any Real Madrid player. From his words, it seems that he is not very upset: “They do not affect me, they even put me more in tune, I have not found out either. I do not care. What does bother me is that my players whistle (for Morata). To Álvaro You have to applaud him, get up and put your stumps on. With everything that has worn away, the last play is not to blame because the shot goes to the crossbar. “

Pedri, a physical wonder

Questioned by Pedri and his moment on a physical level after being one of the footballers who has played the most minutes with Barça, Luis Enrique discovered that “he has incredible physical numbers, he is one of the most resistant in the Spanish Primera”. The coach even refused to join a current of opinion that he considers to be wrong: “The cliché that he is getting tired begins to be said and one ends up believing it, but we have no doubt about his level and what he brings us to the team.”

What Luis Enrique liked the most about the meeting was “everyone’s attitude, the commitment, there are many positive things in terms of aspects of the game we are looking for, and least of all the result,” he said before commenting that “Portugal are the current champions of Europe and the UEFA Nations League, so of course they have complicated us, what could we expect?”

He denied, on the other hand, that the ownership of Unai Simón was a message to the goalkeeper: “No, I don’t have to send messages, I am using the players that I consider best at all times and if I send messages it is not that format, but of word”. Of course, he acknowledged that “the idea was for Robert Sánchez to make his debut, really.”

The coach was full of praise for the starting pair against Portugal, Laporte and Pau Torres, both left-handed: “I have seen them exceptional, with a great output of the ball, superb, with personality to play, physical power, capable of staying one on one with high-level forwards. It was an outstanding match of the two. It is not usual to find two central left-handers in the same selection or team, but I have played for years with two right centrals and nothing happens. ”