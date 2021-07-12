The wheelchair needs updating

Engineer George Klein next to the first electric wheelchair, designed in 1952

Since the 15th century, different designs have emerged, always in keeping with the time, of wheelchairs for convalescents or people with little mobility. From the times of Philip II until the arrival of the industrial age with the first motorized chair in the early 20th century, developments had been quite rudimentary. It was in 1932, when the engineer Harry Jennings presented the first steel folding wheelchair without knowing that its design would end up becoming the most used model in the world, reaching our days with hardly any changes or modifications. A couple of decades later, in 1952, a program was started to help wounded veterans returning from World War II, in which another engineer named George Klein (pictured above) developed what would become the first wheelchair. electric wheels based on the previous model from 1932.

Since that first model, a century has passed. The human being has stepped on the Moon, is capable of raising skyscrapers that are almost a kilometer high and uses genetic engineering for future medical therapies … and yet, we continue to use a wheelchair that has essentially not advanced or improved since the times of Jennings and Klein.

This week, the Kessler Foundation dedicated to scientific research specialized in scientific research in mobility, in collaboration with different hospitals and rehabilitation departments in the United States, have published an analysis that states that “more than half of wheelchair users with spinal cord injuries needed repairs in the last 6 months”.

At first glance a scientific study entitled “Factors influencing the incidence of wheelchair repairs and their consequences” might seem unimportant or relevant, however as the authors indicate: “For many people with spinal cord injuries spinal cord, wheelchairs are a lifesaver. They allow mobility, which in turn facilitates independence and community engagement. In addition, wheelchairs help people control pain and discomfort by allowing them to change positions and control pressure. It cannot be overstated how critical it is for this population, which, according to the latest count in 2015, amounts to 2.7 million in the United States, to have a working wheelchair ”.

The 1930s design, with few variations, is still in use today

The daily life of millions of people, their independence, their security, their pain and, ultimately, their quality of life depend on a design that is already over a century old and that has not been adapted to new times and needs. The study leaders surveyed more than 500 wheelchair users in the United States about their experience over the past six months to find that, during that short period, up to 88% of wheelchair users have experienced failures and breakdowns that, in some cases, have prevented them from attending work, medical appointments or simply make it difficult for them to maintain a social life outside the home. In other more serious cases, a failure in the wheelchair has resulted in injuries and the study shows that “frequent breakdowns make people with spinal cord injuries almost twice as likely to be readmitted.”

The incredible technologies and advances in new materials have not yet been reflected in the field of wheelchairs, which, apparently apart from progress in other areas, continue to maintain old and non-functional designs. But there are also many other reasons for this, including that “there are currently no clinical or industry standards for wheelchair maintenance, and very few users are trained or instructed to maintain their own wheelchair. This lack of official guidance prevents the implementation of best practices that could significantly reduce the adverse consequences related to wheelchair breakdown and repair time ”.

