The WhatsApp trick with which you will always stop responding late

Thanks to the many WhatsApp tricks available on the internet, it is possible accomplish such practical things as automatically replying to your contacts. That is, if you are in a meeting, working or driving, your contacts get an automated and immediate response without having to take your mobile out of your pocket.

Imagine power send automatic replies in WhatsApp conversations and groups when you receive messages and you cannot or want to answer. In addition, it is possible that you decide what to respond to a question or comment yourself, customizing the behavior of these automatic responses. And, for this, you will have a chatbot, a bot in charge of interacting with your contacts at your request.

Automatic responses, remember, exist in WhatsApp Business, but not in the normal version of WhatsApp. But with external tools, we can create our own answering machine for when we cannot attend the conversations and thus apply this WhatsApp trick from an independent application.

The ideal WhatsApp trick

Among the most demanded WhatsApp tricks, the one to automatically respond to received messages stands out. And it is not always enough that the message reaches our phone. There are contacts that they demand an immediate response that we cannot always do because we are in a meeting, in a family gathering or we are simply out of the office.

When you can’t or don’t want reply to certain groups or contacts, automatic replies will solve this problem for you and thus you will have your contacts happy and informed that, for example, you cannot attend your WhatsApp at that time. A super useful WhatsApp trick for day to day.

As I said, WhatsApp Business allows you to configure automatic responses. But this version of WhatsApp is limited to companies and brands. For the others, if we want automatically reply to messages contacts and groups we will go to an unofficial application, WhatsAuto.

Exclusive for Android, WhatsAuto It is very easy to use. Among other virtues, it serves both for individual conversations and for WhatsApp groups. And if you need automatic responses in other apps besides WhatsApp, you can use it with Facebook, Telegram or Instagram messages.

WhatsAuto will answer for you on WhatsApp

The best thing about WhatsAuto is that you use these WhatsApp tricks according to your needs. By default, it offers automatic reply messages for frequent situations. “I’m busy”, “I’m sleeping” or “at work”. Perfect for replying to your contacts who you can’t answer right away but that you will do it as soon as possible.

In addition, you can add an answer yourself. And depending on the number of messages, it will be more comfortable for you use a spreadsheet to organize messages and automatic replies.

From there, automated messages can be used for everyone or for certain contacts. You may create groups and lists to customize which automatic replies reach each group of contacts. It is not always so easy to apply WhatsApp tricks like this one. And to curl the curl. Since the Settings From WhatsAuto it is possible to decide how long it will take to respond automatically and / or when the automatic response will be activated. You even have a night mode.

You can also protect WhatsAuto by password to lock the application. This will make it more difficult for someone to access it if you leave the phone on the table.

By last. To check that everything works as it should, the application has a section dedicated to the statistics. There you will see the automatic responses sent and it will help you to check if the application is doing its job well.

With WhatsAuto You will put into practice one of the best WhatsApp tricks. It will avoid mess and misinterpretations and you can serve your contacts and groups even if you are in a meeting or busy.

