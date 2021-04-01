The WhatsApp trick to hide the “is typing”

At times it seems that some chat applications have no respect for our privacy. From showing all your contacts when you have the application open, to notifying when you are writing a text in the chat window. How to avoid it? Thanks to a trick of WhatsApp we can ensure that other people cannot know when we are using one of the most popular chat apps in the world.

There are two ways to prevent other people from seeing when we are writing in WhatsApp. One is a simple trick that can be done with any phone. The second requires installing a third-party application that is only available on Android, since the App Store from Manzana for him iPhone imposes more restrictions.

These are the details and the instructions that you must follow to get this trick of WhatsApp and thus get other people can’t see the “he’s writing” caption in any open chat.

Put your phone in airplane mode and open WhatsApp

This way of doing this WhatsApp trick is quite easy and it works on any smartphone. It is as simple as placing your device in airplane mode, wait for it to disconnect from the cellular network or Wi-FI.

This will make the phone run out of internet and you can freely access WhatsApp without broadcasting any activity that is being carried out in the app. Privacy is back!

With the app open, write all the messages you need and send them. A clock will appear next to the texts indicating that they are waiting to be connected again to be dispatched to your contact.

Once you have finished typing, go to your smartphone’s settings and turn off airplane mode. At that time all the messages will be sent without your contacts having seen when you were writing it.

Photo by jaikishan patel

Download Flychat to get this WhatsApp trick

The second way to do this WhatsApp trick so that no one sees that you are writing messages is by downloading the Flychat application. But it is only available for Android.

Flychat allows incognito mode and groups messages from different chat applications. Through the app you can send and receive messages without your contacts being able to see when you are writing them.

It also allows you to access WhatsApp messages without other people being able to see if you are online. It’s a good way to, for example, check if you’ve been blocked a little more privately.

But remember, any unofficial third-party app can cause problems or not working properly with WhatsApp. Some functions, in fact, are not available, such as sending voice messages or sending text messages.

Besides WhatsApp, Flychat it supports Telegram, Google Hangouts, Line, Skype, Twitter, Facebook Messenger and Slack. That means you can perform this trick in all of these apps as well.

Even though Flychat is known, not all third-party apps to access WhatsApp are recommended. Especially on Android, where there are more possibilities that one of these applications steals photos, videos or chat messages.

