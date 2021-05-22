The WhatsApp message from a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law that has surprised thousands on the Internet

No one, absolutely no one who is a user of WhatsApp can get rid of so-called family chats, where all kinds of messages are exchanged with parents, brothers, sons, uncles, cousins, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, which can sometimes be uncomfortable and many times, surprising and funny.

On this topic, recently a thread that has surprised more than one went viral on Twitter, since it shows that despite everything, the mother-in-law-daughter-in-law relationship does not always have to be harsh or “toxic”.

The Twitter user identified as @luuu_g, originally from Barcelona, ​​Spain, shared on her profile a series of WhatsApp messages that her mother-in-law sent her a few days ago, which caused the envy of thousands of girls.

In the message, the mother-in-law, named Carlota, affectionately informs her that she has prepared a gift for her.

just my mother in law ❤️🥺

The mother-in-law tells her that the present is for Christmas or for her birthday, somewhat late, because on those dates she only gave her an “insignificant” present. But the young woman tells him that she gave him money for her birthday.

Given the detail, the girl could only express her joy by writing that Carlota was “the best mother-in-law”, to which her partner’s mother responded by sending her on WhatsApp that she was “the best daughter-in-law.”

“I love you very much. Hopefully you will be together all your life and you will be as happy as Omar and I have been ”, the mother of her boyfriend concluded her WhatsApp message.

In less than 48 hours, the screenshot of this WhatsApp conversation went viral, surpassing 100,000 “likes”, it has more than 6,000 retweets and more than 400 comments where the majority indicated that they wanted to have a mother-in-law like her.

A day later, the girl shared a new conversation she had with her mother-in-law, where she told her that her message on WhatsApp went viral, where we could learn more about this extraordinary woman.

Although many loved Carlota as a mother-in-law, she reminded Lu that she was his only daughter-in-law; We also learn that she is a widow and that despite the death of her husband, she is still close to him because she could not break a love story of more than 36 years.

esq my heart 💔

