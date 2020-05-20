The pilots have kept in touch, according to Romain Grosjean

The Frenchman sees it vital that the show returns as soon as possible

The director of the GPDA –Association of Pilots–, Romain Grosjean, assures that he and his teammates are very active these days to help as much as possible to start the season as soon as possible.

The Haas driver reports that the drivers have been in regular contact since March, and are aware of Formula 1’s plans to return as safely as possible. Grosjean comments on how active the WhatsApp group is that all the pilots have, where they talk about different topics and share their proposals to get out of the current situation as soon as possible.

“We have a WhatsApp group and it has been very active, I must say. We have talked a lot about different topics. We had a call with Formula 1, Chase Carey and Ross Brawn. I could not be, but Alex Wurz and Sebastian Vettel did and I they counted, “says Grosjean on Sky.

The Frenchman has insisted that it is vital, especially for the survival of the teams, that the show returns. “We try to get as involved as possible and help as best we can because to help the teams we need to run again sooner rather than later,” says the Frenchman.

“Obviously by doing nothing we spend money while doing nothing. If we run again, we will know what will happen,” he says.

Grosjean admits that they are in a difficult situation to deal with, but he is reassured by how hard everyone is trying to get them to run safely again.

“Everyone does their best. Obviously it is very difficult to know what the situation is going to be like,” he adds.

“We take a lot of action and try to make sure everything is great. Perhaps in July the world will be much better and easier. As I said, the sooner we run the better,” says Grosjean to finish.

