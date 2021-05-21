The whale Wally, about to be sacrificed in the Balearic Islands to avoid its suffering

05/21/2021 at 10:50 AM CEST

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is coordinating actions to monitor Wally, the seriously ill and disoriented Pacific gray whale that is found in the waters of Mallorca after an agonizing journey through the Mediterranean.

As reported by Teresa Ribera’s department in a statement, the actions have the advice of the Palma de Mallorca Aquarium (Palma Aquarium), the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the Oceanogràfic of Valencia. Under the surveillance of Rescue and Maritime Safety, the evolution of circumstances is being monitored to decide the next steps to take.

It is a Pacific gray whale that had been seen for weeks in the Mediterranean, far away from the waters where it lives (coast of the United States).

Although at first the whale headed towards the Strait of Gibraltar, finally the specimen changed its route to the height of the Valencian coast and he entered the waters of the Balearic Islands, first of Ibiza and then of Mallorca.

It is a young animal, about two years old, eight meters in length and about 7-8 tons in weight. His condition is critical and he is in the terminal phase. Throughout the day, the Maritime Rescue personnel have worked to keep the animal calm, away from the curious, while the best way to proceed continues to be evaluated.

Researchers at the Oceanogràfic of Valencia they have the equipment and the experts to sacrifice the animal in a painless wayAlthough it is true that this technique in the sea with an animal of this size is risky.

Therefore, from the MITECO they clarify that if the animal finally strands on the beach, “it would be time to intervene to avoid suffering.”

Wally, as this cetacean has already been baptized, She has been confused and disoriented away from home for days. French biologist Eric Hansen believes the whale may have made a mistake.

Global warming has melted the ice in the corridors that connect the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. The cetacean should have descended the Pacific coast from Alaska to California. However, it veered across the Atlantic to the French coast and then reached the Mediterranean.

Researcher Celine Tardy worries that Wally has lost a lot of weight and cannot find the invertebrates on which he feeds in the Mediterranean. Its future in the Mediterranean is not promising. There is too much boat traffic, she has already fallen into some fishing nets from which she freed herself.