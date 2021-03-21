The WEVC Coupé is an electric sports car that wants to look like the Porsche 356 and can now be reserved

His name is WEVC Coupe and it is a light electric sports car and of classic lines that will be the first production car of Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC). This British company has just revealed the first definitive details and photos of this offspring, in addition to open the reservation closed to get their services.

Actually, this WEVC Coupé serves as cover letter of the scalable modular platform PACES skateboard type, developed by this company and aimed at small manufacturers who want to launch low-volume electric vehicles.





But in addition to marketing it to other manufacturers, it will also be the architecture of WEVC cars, the first being this Coupé that so much reminiscent of the Porsche 356 A, the first series car from the Stuttgart firm.

The WEVC Coupé is finalizing its development and is scheduled to begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2022, in a first edition limited to 21 units. Its price is already fixed: 81,250 pounds, which at the current exchange rate is about 94,955 euros.

Less than 1,000 kg for 163 hp





WEVC admits that its Coupé inspired by the design of the Porsche 356 A from 1955, noting that it “looks a lot like” this early Porsche. Although they are also quick to indicate that this British firm has nothing to do with the German one.

But beyond its lines, and saving the distance with the German classic, this WEVC Coupé is conceived in a light aluminum chassis, debtor of the PACES platform, and promises to stop the scale below 1,000 kg with a 50:50 weight distribution. In the menu is present a double wishbone suspension and a fully electric mechanics.





An unique 120 kW (163 hp) electric motor in a central position it brings to life this vintage style zero-emission sports car that draws its energy from a 40 kWh battery. According to the brand, it approves an autonomy in WLTP of 322 kilometers, somewhat less than initially promised.

It is also rear-wheel drive, as was the Porsche 356. With these ingredients it promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.0 seconds.





As for its interior, the photos do not show it, although a sketch does. Thus, we find a minimalist cabin also of a classic cut, for example with a slim three-spoke steering wheel, but spiced up with modern technologies, such as digital instrumentation integrated in two spheres.

Although WEVC has already set a price and arrival date, whether it finally sees the light will depend on the reception. The trademark requests a £ 5,000 deposit to reserve which will partly finance the production of the Launch Edition, limited to 21 copies.

Although precisely one of the promised benefits of the PACES platform, beyond its low weight as it is designed based on parts designed by extrusion, is that it reduces costs.

In Motorpasión | The crazy story of how North Korea stole 1,000 Volvo cars and still owes the bill to Sweden | The complete list of the first cars registered in Spain, province by province