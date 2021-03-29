The WEVC Coupé is a classic Porsche-style electric car that weighs less than 1,000 kg and is worth almost 100,000 euros.

When we think of an electric car, perhaps the first thing that comes to mind is a contemporary design (most likely, with something blue), but those from Hispano Suiza have already come to tell us that this does not have to be that way, far from it. To this aspect, for the moment reduced, of the retro electric cars are now added those of Watt Electric Vehicle Company, which have shown their prototype of the WEVC Coupe and it’s a clone of a classic Porsche.

In fact, at a first glance at the photo that heads this article, the most natural thing is that we have thought that it was a car from the 50s or 60s, and precisely these decades have been the inspiration for this young company. Under that retro body the WECV Coupé integrates the PACES platform, from the house and presented earlier this year, designed so that manufacturers in general can accelerate the transition to electricity using it.

Similar in shape and price

Watt Electric Vehicle Company is a fairly new UK company that started with that platform that we have discussed, mainly made of aluminum and integrating the batteries. With this they have achieved ua relatively light base without losing sturdiness that this structure needs, as they say.

PACES is the substrate of the WECV Coupé, or what could be the modern, lightweight grandson of a 1955 Porsche 356a. The first vehicle of this company that stands out, beyond its appearance, for being somewhat under 1,000 kilograms in weight.

According to the little data that we know for now about the WEVC Coupé is the fact that it has a weight distribution close to 50% between each axle. The power amounts to 120 kW (160 hp), which is not a record value seen, but it is not bad at all, and integrates a lithium battery with a capacity of 40 kWh.

Regarding autonomy, they have commented that they expect it to be around 370 kilometers (homologated in the WLTP cycle). They have also given some (timid) indication about acceleration, which will be at about five seconds to go from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour.

The company has been testing prototypes for the past ten months and will continue testing next year. They hope that all these specifications will reach the production models of what will be their debut vehicle. According to Neil Yates, founder and owner of Watt Electric Vehicle Company, his intention is to be “at the opposite extreme of the current trend around very powerful electric supercars, with high acceleration but heavy”.

Of course, the differences in approach are very different from, for example, the Aspark Owl or even a more generic (so to speak) like the Audi e-tron GT. But what is not so far is in price, because the WECV will be at 81,250 pounds, about 94,850 euros.