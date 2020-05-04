Friends of Mineral Town change the friendship system of the original Japanese release.

The remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town will introduce an important change in its western version in regards to virtual relationships within the adventure. The news has been confirmed by the editor of Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town,XSEED Games, who has not hesitated to highlightthe cultural importanceof this change in his blog dedicated to game development. The best friend system included in the original Japanese release will be modified tocreate a western versionwhich will allow the player to form a lifetime associationwith a character of the same sexthrough marriage.

In our versionthe system is simply called marriageand the relationship between same-sex couplesreceive the same treatmentthan heterosexuals. This was stated by location manager John Wheeler, who further stated thatyou have to adapt to the timeBecause a long time has passed since the beginning of the series and it was necessary to approve this decision.

Heart indicator will be available without distinction from the startFor Wheeler, this change is minor, butit has great cultural significancein North American and European releases of the game. The heart icon will indicate the romantic affinity ofa candidate for marriage from the start, regardless of whether it is a man or a woman, something that does not happen in the Japanese launch.

Story of Seasons: Friends of the Mineral Town plannedlaunching on July 10in Europe and the United States forNintendo Switch. It was released in Japan in October 2019. In relation to this, two months ago it was reported that Persona 5 Royal was going to modify the homophobic dialogues of the original game in its western version. Another example thatcultural differencesthey continue to be the subject of adaptations in video games.

