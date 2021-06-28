“The Well”, ICE’s fearsome punishment of immigrants (podcast)



“El Pozo” is commonly used in prisons by GEO, which collaborates with ICE.

Photo: rfkhumanrights.org / Courtesy

Moldy food and isolation punishment to an area known as “the well” is what immigrants locked in GEO Group prisons in Louisiana face, which has become the “preferred” state Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to run their prisons.

The RFK Human Rights organization, focused on social justice, published a new report in collaboration with Immigration Services & Legacy Advocacy (ISLA) on the conditions of immigrants, as in the Pine Prairie Processing Center.

Homer Lopez, legal director of ISAL, explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, what are the faults found, many of which are applied for racial reasons.

>> Why does ICE prefer Louisiana to operate immigrant prisons?

>> What is “the well” and why is an immigrant sent there?

>> How does it legally affect immigrants to be locked away from their families and with little access to defense?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.