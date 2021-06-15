The “Welcome to Perth” joke that scares passengers landing in Sydney

A ceiling painted with the phrase “Welcome to Perth” in very large letters is the biggest trolling that has been done to tourists who are arriving in Sydney. The photo, which was published in Facebook and then Reddit, is in a building located in the Sydenham neighborhood, just below the path for the approach for landing at the city’s airport.

Traveler Australia magazine has interviewed the owner of the building, Brad Heasman, who had been waiting for some time for the joke to go viral. “Our compound is just below the flight path and we see a lot of planes circling, so… why not?”

Heasman took inspiration from the artist Mark Gubin, welcoming arriving travelers at Milkwakee International Airport with a “Welcome to Cleveland” sign on the roof of his home, since 1978.

In an interview with the Milwakee Journal Sentinel in 2005, Gubin accepted that for years he received letters from the city government explaining that the prank was causing panic and outrage to some passengers, but that no action would be taken.

The “Welcome to Perth” joke, why not do it?

Heasman, for his part, explained: “I thought there is no reason not to do it, and incidentally make people laugh who came to observe it from the plane.”

Although many people in the group of Facebook and in Reddit They followed the joke, some accepted that when they saw the “Welcome to Perth” sign, they went into a small panic attack. The joke, which was initially something local between friends and clients, eventually ended up going viral worldwide. This time without the need to sacrifice pigeons.

Read this too …