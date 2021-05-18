The weight of the jersey: Real Madrid is the most valuable soccer brand in the world for the third year in a row



The whites will play La Liga this weekend.

Photo: Ander Gillenea / AFP / Getty Images

The shirt and the legacy weigh heavily, or rather, they greatly enhance a club or institution in all aspects, starting with value. The best example is observed in the Real Madrid, a team whose brand is the most valuable in the world of football for the third consecutive year.

“Real Madrid is, for the third consecutive year, the most valuable football brand in the world according to the Football 50 2021 report, published by the Brand Finance consultancy“, Published the club on its website.

The estimated value of the Real Madrid brand is $ 1,550 million dollars, which exceed by a few million the $ 1,538 million worth of the Football Club Barcelona brand. Third is the Manchester United, which is worth $ 1,373 million.

According to the Brand Finance report, reviewed by the Real Madrid, the club “has been able to consistently secure qualification for the Champions League year after year. This constant stream of income and status in the Champions League have played a central role in the overall success of the club.”.

However, we must go further and highlight the management of Florentino Pérez as president of the merengues. Although Real Madrid has all the virtues – achieved throughout its history – to be the largest club in the media and economically, as well as in sports, it must be maintained. Florentino has been in charge of that, who aims to do more with the construction of the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which promises to be one of the most modern in the world.