The Weenkd to fully command a HBO Max cult series

HBO Max is working on a new series titled ‘The Idol’. This title will be starred, in more than one facet, by singer The Weeknd.

To be the sensation for his show in the Super bowl, to be in charge of the most important sets of Hollwood. Yes, this is the year of The Weeknd up to now. The American singer signed a contract to command the next major production of HBO Max. The incredibly well-received streaming platform has just announced the development of a promising series, which will feature said performer in the main functions.

Is about The Idol, a drama story that will hit the catalog very soon. Said show will be produced by Abel tesfaye, real name of the artist in question. In this role, he will cede executive functions to Sam levinson. The latter also had the same responsibility in Euphoria, a series from the same chain that was starred by Zendaya.

Additionally, Tesfaye will also co-write the show’s script. In this phase, The Weeknd will share with a ‘pool’ of writers who are in the project. For example, Ashley levinson, Kevin Turen, Aaron L. Gilbert Y Mary Laws, among others, they will also write the libretto.

Not much information about the plot has been revealed yet. However, it is known that it will be about a young pop singer who falls in love with an enigmatic owner of a nightclub. The Angels, who is secretly the leader of a sect.

So things, The Weeknd He will also act in a leading role in the performance. Although his character has not been revealed, everything indicates that he is the owner of the club.

Finally, there is no release date or complete information on the cast yet. Despite the above, it is expected that more and more data will be released very soon. The delay would be understandable, based on the large number of products the platform is working on.

