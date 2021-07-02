The Weeknd to debut as an actor starring in new HBO series



The Weeknd will star in ‘The Idol’, nine HBO series by the creators of ‘Euphoria’.

Photo: Mike Coppola / .

‘The Idol’ is the name of the series that singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, will star in, but also co-wrote and will serve as executive producer along with none other than Sam Levinson, the creator of one of the most successful series of the moment, ‘Euphoria’.

Variety magazine detailed this week that The Weeknd will lead in front of and behind the cameras this new series, which will be broadcast on the HBO platform, about a singer who begins a relationship with a mysterious Los Angeles club owner who is actually the leader of a cult.

Much of the cast of the series is still unknown, however, some media believe that there is that Zendaya be part of the project by being considered Levinson’s greatest muse during her latest installments.

Other talents who will accompany The Weeknd in executive production include Mary Laws, Aaron L. GIlbert via Bron Studios, Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor, so HBO is committed to a quality show that will not disappoint. to his record of great television dramas.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only participation of the interpreter of ‘Blinding Lights’ outside the musical world, since he participated as a writer in the animated comedy ‘American Dad’ and in the film ‘Uncut Gems’, so It shouldn’t seem like anything weird that you want to dabble in acting.

It remains to wait for more details of the production such as images, teasers, trailer and release date to be announced for “The Idol,” but fans of the Canadian singer are already looking forward to his debut as the lead of the series.