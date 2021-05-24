The Weeknd sweeps the Billboard Awards – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Weeknd was crowned the winner of the night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held live in Los Angeles, California. He was named Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top R&B Artist.

The main award of the night, which competed with Drake and Taylor Swift for best artist, was the one that closed the evening at the Microsoft Theater. In this way, the artist who was ignored at the Grammys, took the main statuette in the awards that recognize the best sellers in the music industry.

Blinding Lights won best radio song, best R&B song, and top Hot 100 song, while their multi-platinum album After Hours took home the best R&B album award.

He also appeared on stage with the song Save your tears. His performance was one of the most surprising, as he sang on top of a red car surrounded by other peers, until he stopped and walked all the time surrounded by vehicles and trailers.

“I would like to thank my fellow nominees. It has been a dark year and you provided light and an escape with your music, ”he said upon receiving the first award.

The Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours, has three No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and overall it has 34 songs in the top 40. He has also had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including After Hours, which is the first three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 album since 2018.

Canadian singer Drake was recognized as the best-selling artist of the last decade, thus extending his record of 28 awards, after being named best streaming song artist.