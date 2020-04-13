Singer Selena Gomez surprised her fans by confessing that “she likes to be the toxic girlfriend.” Was Justin Bieber not the only culprit and The Weeknd became a future victim? Look at the details.

April 13, 2020

After his one thousand and one turns bond with the artist Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez was positioned as the ‘victim’ taking into account the addictions that the model’s current husband was going through Hailey Baldwin.

But it seems that Bieber was not to blame for everything: the actress also confessed in the last hours that she used to be the “Toxic girlfriend”, enjoying making her boyfriends suffer, manipulating them and making them feel insecure so that they never abandon her. Mommy!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

For years, Justin Bieber was listed as the “abusive” of the relationship, while Selena Gomez the “insecure and dependent” part. Even in her latest songs as ‘Lose You To Love Me’, the singer clearly refers to this supposed courtship lost by Bieber.

“It is the satisfaction of hurting someone because we know they care. We purposely brought down the person we are with so that they lose confidence and not lose them. It’s like: ‘oh, I’m happy that you’re crying for me, clearly you still love me,’ and all those things, “said Selena Gomez.

Selena Gómez and The Weeknd.

For fans, The Weeknd He must have been the one who ‘had the most trouble with Selena Gomez’. During the 10 months they were together, the singer perhaps received all of her frustration at Justin Bieber’s infidelity and abuse.

However, Selena Gomez assured that it was in her teens when she had her most “toxic” stage, which is consistent with her relationship with the Canadian, Justin Bieber. Now Selena Gomez claims to be a different and healthier person. Is it true or will singleness prefer a time to fully heal?

