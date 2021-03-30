The Weeknd show memes at Super Bowl halftime

(CNN Spanish) – The 55th edition of the Super Bowl featured a halftime show by singer The Weeknd in a performance featuring an army of masked dancers.

The viral moment of the show was when The Weeknd took a camera as if it were a cell phone and turned the broadcast into an experience that left some users on social networks a little … dizzy. Memes, of course, abounded. “It’s like a dad doing FaceTime,” some said jokingly.

Others complained about the level of performance: they expected a much better show, they said, than what happened.

when you can’t find your mom in the super JAJAJAJJA pic.twitter.com/MePXHGO6h5 – jezzini (@jezzzini) February 8, 2021

🔥🔥🔥 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QCFlAPcion – NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021

Me seeing how The Weeknd’s halftime show doesn’t lift 🤮 #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/MPrJkfhoil – Alan Ángel (@alanangel_) February 8, 2021

When we thought The Weeknd would give one of the best #SuperBowl halftime shows pic.twitter.com/bI1ORKgXTP – Danny Stark 🐺 (@Roockmann) February 8, 2021

J Lo, Shakira and Beyonce watching Weeknd halftime show like pic.twitter.com/dTTMvsrArD – Josiah Johnson (@ KingJosiah54) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L – Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Me after halftime, deleting my tweets about my excitement for #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ulGCvakFNP – Jorge Aguilar ⚔🗡⛓ (@Jorge_luis_agr) February 8, 2021

Nobody: The Weeknd: pic.twitter.com/jNMnzdwwQw – SportsNation (@SportsNation) February 8, 2021

Get on the mic. #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/8go81X7Lyy – Polytechnic (@polituitts) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs looking for their offense at halftime of the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/p6pNYHhsDM – Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 8, 2021

Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO – Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@ Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd’s red suit after 87,567 times he has worn it in presentations

#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1VuveHexRS – Joakin (@Joaqosmico) February 8, 2021

Major “Mom on FaceTime” vibes #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/7QjUxV3fE9 – Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) February 8, 2021

* When they tell me that the brownie does not stick *

Me in my room: #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/CAUE8ha03F – Alejandrozc021 (@ Alejandrozc021) February 8, 2021

How Dads take selfies pic.twitter.com/yLsLbgF3jh – Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021