The Weeknd show memes at Super Bowl halftime

(CNN Spanish) – The 55th edition of the Super Bowl featured a halftime show by singer The Weeknd in a performance featuring an army of masked dancers.

The viral moment of the show was when The Weeknd took a camera as if it were a cell phone and turned the broadcast into an experience that left some users on social networks a little … dizzy. Memes, of course, abounded. “It’s like a dad doing FaceTime,” some said jokingly.

Others complained about the level of performance: they expected a much better show, they said, than what happened.