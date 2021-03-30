The Weeknd show memes at Super Bowl halftime

(CNN Spanish) – The 55th edition of the Super Bowl featured a halftime show by singer The Weeknd in a performance featuring an army of masked dancers.
The viral moment of the show was when The Weeknd took a camera as if it were a cell phone and turned the broadcast into an experience that left some users on social networks a little … dizzy. Memes, of course, abounded. “It’s like a dad doing FaceTime,” some said jokingly.
Others complained about the level of performance: they expected a much better show, they said, than what happened.
when you can’t find your mom in the super JAJAJAJJA pic.twitter.com/MePXHGO6h5
🔥🔥🔥 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QCFlAPcion
Me seeing how The Weeknd’s halftime show doesn’t lift 🤮 #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/MPrJkfhoil
When we thought The Weeknd would give one of the best #SuperBowl halftime shows pic.twitter.com/bI1ORKgXTP
J Lo, Shakira and Beyonce watching Weeknd halftime show like pic.twitter.com/dTTMvsrArD
When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L
Me after halftime, deleting my tweets about my excitement for #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ulGCvakFNP
Nobody:
The Weeknd: pic.twitter.com/jNMnzdwwQw
Get on the mic. #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/8go81X7Lyy
The Chiefs looking for their offense at halftime of the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/p6pNYHhsDM
Leaving the camera on selfie mode accidentally pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO
The Weeknd’s red suit after 87,567 times he has worn it in presentations
#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/1VuveHexRS
Major “Mom on FaceTime” vibes #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/7QjUxV3fE9
* When they tell me that the brownie does not stick *
Me in my room: #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/CAUE8ha03F
How Dads take selfies pic.twitter.com/yLsLbgF3jh
me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF
The cameraman trying to keep up with The Weeknd. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JHqfjaV2UN
