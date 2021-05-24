The Weeknd got his revenge at the Billboard Awards after being ignored at the past Grammys



The Weeknd.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Having been completely ignored at past Grammys, The Weeknd took his revenge in the Billboard Awards.

At the gala, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Toronto native won 10 statuettes, including Best Artist of the Year, Best Top 100 Song, Hot 100 Artist, Best R&B Album (After Hours) and Top R&B Song (“Blinding Lights”).

Among the most emotional moments of the ceremony was when the rapper Drake He received the Artist of the Decade award, and took the stage with his three-year-old son Adonis Graham, who began to cry.

“For those who ask me how (its success) happened, I’m not sure how, but I feel so lucky… I stay up every night in fear of losing all of this.

“I don’t understand how I got here, I just know that I spent many hours thinking about what I did wrong. But tonight, for the first time, I did something right, “said the singer, referring to his little one, to whom he dedicated the statuette.

Pink celebrated the Icon Award in a big way with a presentation that included his best songs, such as “All I Know so Far”, “Get the Party Started”, “So What”, “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”, “Just Like a Pill ”,“ Just Give Me a Reason ”and“ Cover Me In Sunshine ”.

The last, duet with his daughter Willow, nine years old, where both demonstrated their skills for aerial dance.

Boyband BTS presented their brand new song “Butter” live, whose video broke YouTube’s historical record for the highest number of views in the first 24 hours: 113 million.

The group received the awards for Best Social Artist, Best Duo / Group and Best Selling Artist of Songs and Best Selling Song (“Dynamite”).

In addition to singing “Te Deseo lo Mejor”, Bad Bunny was the winner of the Best Latin Artist, Latin Male Artist, Latin Album (YHLQMDLG) and Best Urban Song (“Dákiti”) categories.

Rapper Trae Tha Truth highlighted the Driver of Change with the Billboard, awarded for his activism and commitment to the black community in the United States.

The musical numbers were given by the Colombian Karol G, with songs “Bichota” and “El Makinon”; AJR with “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad”; The Weeknd, with “Save your Tears”; and the Jonas Brothers, with “Suck,” “Only Human” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”