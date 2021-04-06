The Weeknd donates $ 1 million to send food to Ethiopia

Amid the conflict affecting the Tigray region in Ethiopia, Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, donated $ 1 million to the country.

The Canadian singer announced about the charitable support through Instagram and encouraged more people to join the cause.

“My heart breaks for my people in Ethiopia, as innocent civilians, from young children to the elderly, are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced by fear and destruction,” he wrote on his social network.

And it is that, the singer who has Ethiopian descent, He is very sensitive to the humanitarian crisis and the military conflict in that country, one of the poorest and most punished in Africa, so he has decided to act.

“I will donate a million dollars to provide 2 million food through the United Nations World Food Program and I encourage those who can to please donate too”, He concluded in his publication.

Last year he made a series of donations for different causes: he also gave $ 1 million to help during the pandemic; $ 500 thousand dollars for organizations that fight against racial inequality; and $ 300,000 for the victims of the Beirut explosion.

