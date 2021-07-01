The Weeknd debuts as an actor and writer in an HBO series

It is currently unclear if The Weeknd will be the leader of said secret cult, nor who will play the pop singer. The singer previously had a small cameo in the acclaimed film Uncut Gems. So formally, this is his first role and most of all, in a series.

– (Photo: IMDB)

In addition to The Idol, Abel will also serve as an executive producer. So it is involved in all stages of the series, both as an actor, screenwriter and producer. Furthermore, a trusted creative collaborator of the singer, Reza Fahim, will be with him on the project.