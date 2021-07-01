The Weeknd comes to the small screen with HBO – El Sol de México

Canadian singer The Weeknd to co-write, produce and star in a fiction series for HBOthe US cable channel reported to ..

The series will be titled “The Idol” and will portray the relationship between a pop singer and a Los Angeles nightclub owner, who turns out to be the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is developing the project with Sam Levinson, who directed the feature film “Malcolm & Marie” (2021) for Netflix and “Another Happy Day” (2011), awarded at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 31-year-old singer is known for his very cinematic universe. His latest album, “After Hours”, released in March 2020, was illustrated with concept videos loaded with references to well-known feature films, such as “After Hours” or “Chinatown”.

His passion for cinema has often been reported, to the point of agreeing to play himself in the Safdie brothers’ low-budget film “Uncut Gems” (2019), which is critically acclaimed.

Extracted from “After Hours”, the song “Blinding Lights” was the most listened to on Spotify in 2020. The song spent 43 weeks in the top 5 of sales in the United States, shattering the previous record of 27 weeks held by The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran.