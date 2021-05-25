The Weeknd and the synchronized dance of twenty Mercedes SL and four trucks (+ video)

I’m not the biggest fan of the music of The Weeknd – My tastes are much “harsher” – but I recognize that as a visual artist, he is one of the current world references. The oppressive and retro atmosphere that he manages to recreate in his video clips, his use of helicopters to record videos or the careful choreography that I present deserve all my respect. The Weeknd was not only nominated for 16 Billboard Music Awards, but he closed the show with a very special interpretation of his hit “Save Your Tears”: A synchronized dance of 20 cars and four trucks!

The cars used were twenty Mercedes SL R107 – although a Mercedes SL “Pagoda” has crept in – in white and red colors, which were rented to individuals, since no rental company had so many identical cars. These cars danced in sync, while the artist sang from the back of a convertible. Mercury. After getting out of the car, four trucks pass him, while the cars almost brush him, entering and leaving the plane in a very artistic way. Yes, he has managed to dance ballet with the cars.

They hired a NASCAR mechanic to prevent a car from breaking down.

The cherry on top of the video are three concentric circles of moving cars and trucks, recorded in an overhead plane of great visual harmony. Even if the song doesn’t tell you anything – I think it’s a good song, in any case – stay until the end of the video clip. The video was directed by the chief stuntman of “The Dark Knight Rises” and it has involved 21 specialists, who practiced the choreography for eight-hour days, several days before the recording. You’re taking time to press the play button.