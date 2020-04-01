The Weeknd and Drake give last wish to child with terminal cancer | Instagram

The famous singers The Weeknd and Drake had a nice gesture and they gave her last wish to a child eleven year old who suffered from terminal cancer and meeting both of them was her biggest dream before leaving.

Unfortunately the minor passed away on March 27 and who ad the news was his cousin Michael Watson II in your account Instagram and stressed that in the end he was able to meet his greatest musical idols by video call.

In the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resistance. Elijah’s physical fight is now complete and he transitioned to heaven on Friday. ”Michael wrote in the post.

The publication was a video where the video call by Facetime that both singers had with the little one and you can hear The Weeknd telling the boy to feel honored to be one of his favorite artists.

Last weekend, Elijah met 3 of his favorite artists: The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake, I am grateful to these 3 superhumans who cared so much for my family during this time, “he added in the post.

The publication 3 days after its publication has more than 30 thousand reproductions and endless comments where they show their deepest condolences to the family.

Rest well Prince, now you are in a better place “,” You have my deepest condolences. A beautiful soul has returned home. We give God all the glory! “Were some comments that were written to him.

Usually when celebrities do these kinds of acts they go personally to hospitals but due to the contingency of the coronavirus pandemic and the mandatory quarantine for some countries it was almost impossible achieve it.

So they decided to do it at least by means of a video call to fulfill the last wish of the little one.

