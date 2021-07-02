The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie could have an affair

American actress Angelina Jolie and singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name, The Weeknd, are in the spotlight.

All after The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie were seen sharing a moment alone in an Italian restaurant called “Giorgio Baldi” in the city of Santa Monica in California, United States.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie reportedly spent several hours together. Finally, both of them left the place separately; which raised several suspicions.

According to reports, Angelina Jolie decided on a simple outfit consisting of a beige trench coat, a black top and pink heels. Her hair was straight and loose.

While The Weeknd opted for a dark denim suit. Under his jacket, he wore a black T-shirt and necklace, as well as black boots.

Rumors indicate that their interest in Ethiopia has brought them together

Despite the fact that this possible romance was not seen coming, several netizens have begun to speculate about it.

One of the rumors that has gained more force is that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have been joined by their interest in the East African country, Ethiopia.

Let’s remember that, even though The Weeknd was born in Canada, his parents are from Ethiopia.

While Angelina Jolie adopted her daughter Zahara Marley, from this same country.

A few months ago The Weeknd announced that it would donate one million dollars (20 million Mexican pesos) to Ethiopia for food aid.

On that occasion, Abel Makkonen expressed his feelings regarding the economic and social problems that Ethiopia currently suffers from.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians, from young children to the elderly, are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced by fear and destruction,” explained the 31-year-old star. “I am going to donate $ 1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and I will encourage those who can to donate as well.”

Through that publication, The Weeknd also encouraged his followers so that, whoever could, donate as well.

Source: SDP