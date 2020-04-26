With the cornavirus pandemic paralyzing live sports in almost every country in the world, the NFL Draft It took advantage and registered 55 million viewers during three days of broadcast, which is 16% more compared to 2019.

An average audience of over 8.4 million viewers watched the three days of the NFL Draft 2020 on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Sports and digital channels in the United States, easily breaking the previous high of 6.2 million viewers in 2019 ( + 35%).

Each day of the NFL 2020 Draft set new highs, as an average audience of over 15.6 million viewers watched Round 1 on Thursday (+ 37% vs. 2019), more than 8.2 million viewers watched Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday (+ 40% vs. 2019), and more than 4.2 million viewers watched rounds 4-7 on Saturday (+ 32% vs. 2019).

The seven rounds of the NFL Draft 2020 were presented through ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, the second consecutive year that The Walt Disney Company partnered with the NFL to offer a presentation on multiple networks throughout the Draft.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league staff and partners to conduct an efficient Draft and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these uncertain times,” said the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell. “This Draft is the latest chapter in NFL history to lift the spirit of the United States and unify people. In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of so many talented young people, we are pleased that this unique Draft has helped shed light on the Today’s true heroes – healthcare workers, first responders, and many others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. We are also grateful to everyone who contributed to the NFL family fundraising efforts. ” .

“This year’s NFL Draft clearly took on far greater significance and it is especially gratifying for ESPN to have played a role in presenting this unique event to a record number of NFL fans while supporting the league’s efforts. to return, “said ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro. . “The success of this year’s Draft is a testament to the unprecedented collaboration in the NFL, ESPN and The Walt Disney Co. in the midst of such a challenging time.”

Top 10 markets measured across all networks included (rating in parentheses): Columbus, Ohio (8.8), Cleveland (8.7), Philadelphia (8.6), Kansas City (8.5), Cincinnati (8.5), Atlanta (8.2), Jacksonville (8.1), Nashville (8.0), Milwaukee (7.8) and Denver / Baltimore (7.0).

With over 600 cameras in everyone’s home from the Commissioner, over 85 Draft prospects, 32 NFL head coaches, 32 NFL general managers, fans, college football coaches, and many others, the Draft of the NFL 2020 It offered unprecedented access to deliver the best Possible experience for fans. To accomplish this streaming feat, the NFL used partner technology such as AWS (Video Feed Hosting / Management), Verizon (Verizon phones provided and connectivity to remote locations), Microsoft (Microsoft teams helped with all teams League to Club and Club to League communication for all Draft selections), and Bose (Provided best-in-class headphones for superior audio for all Draft participants).

