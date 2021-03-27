The week from the Stock Market window. zonadebolsa.es. The VIX is back to normal.

Article written by

Who in his right mind would ask to have his arm cut off, I suppose no one. But if the choice is either I cut your arm or kill you, I think it is no longer so irrational to ask that my arm be cut off, we always want the least damage.

The above comes from the fact that we have been with the VIX through the roof for a year and yet we have been in Equities, although obviously not all the time because we entered April, we left and we entered again in November, but enduring an unbearable VIX , which until a few days ago has not dropped below 20, when under normal circumstances it usually moves between 10 and 15 and when it goes out of control it approaches or exceeds 20, but not for a year as we just left.

Here we can see that in the week of March 15, 2020, in the midst of the stock market plummeting, it reached a maximum of 86.72, which was the prelude to the end of the world and obviously it did not happen and the following month we had already returned to RV, where an excellent and unexpected climb came, the same as in the new November entry.

At present, it has gone below the MM 200, below the blue rope, below the tenkan and has remained at the level of December where nothing lasted, but this time it must be different, for all the previous reasons.

Here we could adapt the slogan to buy with the rumor, to buy when volatility goes above 80, that two things can happen or that the world sinks or if it does not sink, what comes next is a big rise. On the contrary, it begins to sell when it approaches 10, which is unlikely to lower volatility any more and, on the contrary, the improvement in the economy and the Stock Exchanges have already discounted all the good things and the next station is a stopping point that will be at hand. sight of very few and when you want to go down it will be difficult.

In short, although volatility by itself does not condition all the behavior of an index, it is not bad not to lose sight of it that it can help us a lot to earn money in investments, be they in stocks, ETFs, funds or pension plans.

Take care of all that we need, until we get the dreaded vaccine that we will get for that of losing an arm before a life.

Our motto remains: Bags are unpredictable, but not anarchic.