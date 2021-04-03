The week from the Stock Market window. zonadebolsa.es. For April 5 ETF with good face

Article written by

There is a popular saying that goes: In April it rains a lot, at least in dry Spain where rain is so often requested, it is the month where water is received with the most joy, because although it has rained little in the rest of the year, if it rains in April, the crops of rainfed cereal and then in the summer pick the grapes that give us such rich wines. Lately we are reading that “Thousand bags in April” Well, the statistics are stubborn and leave this month that we entered as a very good month of Bags.

Turning to investment issues, this time we are going to focus on 5 ETFs that I have found and that seem to have a good face, at least for next week, although our opinions are so ephemeral that before being read, already they have become outdated.

Before getting to them, I think it should be clear that what follows is very basic information and that it is clearly insufficient for anyone to make a decision to invest or exit the aforementioned ETFs.

We only present them in case someone thinks it convenient to study them, in case they suit their investment criteria, but among the thousands of ETFs that exist, they are not the best, but we simply liked them for this article. On our same website we have published funds that last year exceeded 250% as a result of the fall in February-March 2020.

ETFs are very risky financial products and for informational purposes on our website we have developed some basic concepts, which although the article is very long, falls short for the complexity of the product. This is the link: ETFs arrive

We in the Stock Market area only apply our system, the LUMAGA SYSTEM to try to detect the best times of entry and exit to the ETFs and notify our subscribers of these changes, in no case do we advise any investor, as it is impossible to make any advice without knowing their financial and family circumstances, their degrees of knowledge and training in investments or their aversion to risk.

If you have understood all of the above, keep reading, otherwise this article is not for you.

By the way, a paragraph before moving on, and that is that the VIX is today 04-02-2021 at 17.33, which goes hand in hand with our previous article on 02-27-2021, which was titled «The Vix returns to normality ”, which makes us happy, while pleasantly surprised us for coming to agree with us in such a short time.

In case someone wants to search for ETFs in their usual search engines, we have believed that the easiest thing to identify them is by their ticker, since the names of the ETFs are usually very long and very similar to each other, and in each search engine they may have them abbreviated differently and difficult to find. The ISIN we have given to those we have found.

As you can see, the SuperCHVA (SCh) is positive, which is the first thing we have to look at. Next we look at the CHVA timing (ChT) and we see that it is green and growing, so in principle we can enter or maintain if we are already there. Next we will look at the sails and ropes that are green and growing respectively, so, if we continue in these conditions, it can be profitable to enter.

We have made a simulation of the performance that could have been obtained by entering after the debacle of last year at this time and then applying the LUMAGA SYSTEM, to enter and exit, as marked by the lines reflected in the graph. Green dotted vertical lines to enter and red dotted vertical lines to exit.

If we had entered this ETF on 04-14-2020, with 10,000 currency units, at the opening price and we had followed the successive exits and entries that we have marked in the previous graph, the current amount could be 16,434 monetary units at the closing price of 04-01-2021. The details of the calculations are available on our page to anyone who registers in it, completely free of charge.

The ChT and SCh indicators have the same situation as the previous graph, so I do not repeat the comment, as it is applicable in its entirety.

If we had entered this ETF on 04-07-2020, with 10,000 currency units, at the opening price and we had followed the successive exits and entries that we have marked in the previous graph, the current amount could be 18,597 monetary units at the closing price of 04-01-2021. The details of the calculations are available on our page to anyone who registers in it, completely free of charge.

Here we see that the SCh is positive, but the ChT, although green and positive, is gradually refining and can turn red, so in principle it is more advisable to maintain than to enter.

If we had entered this ETF on 04-02-2020, with 10,000 currency units, at the opening price and we had followed the successive exits and entries that we have marked in the previous graph, the current amount could be 18,270 currency units at the closing price of 04-01-2021. The details of the calculations are available on our page to anyone who registers in it, completely free of charge.

If we had entered this ETF on 04-07-2020, with 10,000 currency units, at the opening price and we would have followed the successive exits and entries that we have marked, the current amount could be 18,008 currency units at the closing price of 04-01-2021.

Here we see that the SCh is positive, but the ChT is red, so in principle it is more advisable to keep until the SCh becomes negative, and in case the ChT returns to green and the SCh remains positive, it is re-entered, but this will depend on evolution.

If we had entered this ETF on 04-07-2020, with 10,000 currency units, at the opening price and we would have followed the successive exits and entries that we have marked, the current amount could be 15,844 monetary units at the closing price of 04-01-2021.

The purchase, sale and deposit of ETFs involve expenses that we have not taken into account, among other things because they are variable between each entity and its client. Apart from the tax cost for the profits obtained, which in each country is different, both the applicable rate and its regulations.

To finish off the explanations about these ETFs, which are not always going to maintain this healthy aspect, we summarize our criteria to keep or exit, which are as good or bad as yours.

I hope I have not made too many errors in the transcribed calculations, but the important thing is not the exact numbers of profitability or the exact dates of entry or exit, but that you understand the concept of applying a belligerent strategy and exit every time there is a stop, until that there is someone who warns us that the correction that will begin on day x is going to be minor and it will not be worth going out, but I do not know where they give that information, or at what price, so we have to maintain a strategy at all costs, even knowing that on the sides we will enter with above the exit point, because both in investment funds and in ETFs that is the price of not wanting to take large drawdown.

To exit, the normal thing is that the ChT turns red the first, at which point we will stop entering and if the market is calm we will stay in KEEP, until the SuperCHVA (SCh) is negative, if it arrives, and that will be the moment of GET OUT. We will also look at the situation of the rope and the sails, but that is already for notes and you can look it up on the website and you will see that it is very easy to understand, because it explains here the entire system would become heavy.

Our motto remains: Bags are unpredictable, but not anarchic.