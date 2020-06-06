We started, this kind of weekly letter, wishing all readers, subscribers or not, that you are well, as well as your families, because life and health come first and everything else, including investments or money, are less important.

The Rockefeller anecdote and shoe shine is so old that there is even doubt that it is true:

“When my shoe shine invests in the Stock Market, I sell everything”

This phrase is attributed to Rockefeller, and it seems that it was the justification of how John Davison Rockefeller, left the American Stock Exchange days before the great crash of 1929, when everyone with more or less knowledge of investments bought and bought because everything It went up and they thought that the climbs would never stop.

But over the years I have heard or read it with different professions close to the tycoon, such as his butler, his chauffeurs or his shoeshine and obviously the least important thing is with which close worker it was produced, if not the reaction “contradict” that this man He understood when someone who for his understanding had no ideas of the markets and dared to take his money to the Stock Market. What came later is already known to all of you.

Today we have the AAII survey that is published every week on Thursday nights, the data of which there are many investors who attribute to it being an indicator of contrary sentiment. I put the last summary table for this week:

The content of the table above I do not think you need help to understand, since it marks the sentiments of the bulls, neutrals and bears in the corresponding week, as well as the historical average, precisely to compare the existing deviation and that each one takes their consequences.

But as recently the Stock Exchanges have suffered excessively convulsive movements due to the health crisis that COVID-19 has caused and that has affected us and many of us who move by transferring investment funds, as if we had had loose values. We are going to see what the percentages of the AAII survey have been on three dates that we want to highlight in case they help us for future occasions.

Let’s see dates to highlight:

On February 20 last known poll before the debacle. You will all remember that that week, just like a couple of weeks before, the bags were at absolute maximums. Well, look at what the survey said: Bulls were at 40.56% and bears at 28.67%. Too bad we did not sell or better transferred the investment funds from RV to FIAMM that Thursday, which between Thursday and Friday would have meant going out at all-time highs. Notice that the following week that following the Lumaga System we left the RV, the bulls were going to 30.43% and the bears to 39.12%. Significant change but late I have pointed out the week of March 19, 2020, in which the Stock Markets marked lows, so you can see what the AAII survey said that the future would be bullish at 34.35% and bearish at 51.19 %. Well, note that it was the ideal week to have entered at the top if we had detected that the bags were low, but few can raise their hands saying “I saw it and entered.” The Lumaga System or any other trend change detection system, if it ever detected those points we would have to propose them for the Nobel Stock Markets. For now, do not send the candidacy that it is almost impossible to detect those minimums. Finally, on April 28, 2020, our system gave the entry signal, and it was the most difficult time for us to decide to mark the change, despite the fact that The AAII at those dates were at 24.86% bullish and 50% bearish, but it is that despite the sharp rise that the indices brought since the week they touched lows, the VD (director values) did not improve, there was only a minority percentage in positives, which clearly indicated that whoever it was and did not point to anyone, decided to upload a handful of values ​​and wait for others attracted by the contagion effect of optimism to follow those who were in the lead and that is why until that week our VDs in Europe did not reach (35-15) and in the USA at (36-14), which we considered consistently and effectively gave the signal to enter.

And what about this week of crazy quotes? Well, what I indicated to our subscribers and it is with uploads that create hobbies for a lifetime. Good start, good weekly development and good closing and from these quotes it appears that we already have some investment funds and pension plans with absolute earnings of more than 10% in just over a month, despite the Covid-19 and all the tragedy it has generated.

Since we have started with a phrase from an illustrious and super-millionaire character of the last century, let us finish with another famous and also super-millionaire character, still alive as Warren Buffet known as the “Oracle of Omaha”. It seems that on one occasion he said:

“Mister Market is a schizophrenic in the short term, but he regains his sanity in the long term.”

I give you the idea in case someone wants to analyze it more closely and explain what he meant by schizophrenia and the sanity of the markets.

Our motto continues to be: Bags are unpredictable, but not anarchic.

Best regards.

