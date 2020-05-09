All life, when someone tried to explain the fear that had happened before some recent event, it was very frequent to compare with the fear that the nuns had on a stormy night and more than one of you will have heard the expression:

“I was more afraid than eleven nuns in a convent on a stormy night”

I take this issue to the case of how the bag is lately, because although our system It gave the signal of entry in different indices on April 28, in all the indices that we follow except the Ibex 35, there have been several subscribers who have written to me asking me for my personal opinion on whether they should enter or stay seated to see what happens, because Technically, any system may be giving an entry signal, but who dares to enter similar sanitary conditions, knowing almost nothing about the bug, and if they know they won’t tell us.

Well, as they say in the villages, that for the uphill I want my donkey that I already climb the downhill. Leaving the donkeys apart and focusing on the questions of what to do in periods of uncertainty, there are only two solutions: The first is to do nothing that nobody forces us to take risks without being convinced of where we are going, that we lose profitability because the Stock Market rises, because nothing happens, but we are calm. The second solution is to enter and there come all the doubts, because the bag is not rectilinear and one day you will think that you have been right and another that you have been wrong, but in any case what we have to have is the decision made to lose 5 euros but not 50 euros, some loss that we can assume and nothing else.

Last summer, at the end of July between the 25th and the 27th, I published a somewhat ironic article about investing without taking risk, which is very useful to review in line with what I commented earlier. It was about one investment account guaranteed, that some bank director told me that they were studying, I clarify that also ironically so that nobody goes to their bank office asking for the account to past bull as I baptized her.

We do not want anyone to lose money and more with the economic situation that has come upon us, but what we cannot do is assume the risk of others and tell anyone if they should enter or wait for the situation to improve. Risk is what gives money but crushes the coronary arteries, while security leaves us very relaxed and with a very happy belly but does not give money. Each one who values ​​what he wants.

This week we must highlight the improvement of the WTI that seems to begin to overcome the steepness of two weeks ago, when in the week of April 20 it touched lows, going to levels impossible to assume and at the moment it is recovering part of the lost ground, but already enters resistance.

For the rest, the indices seem to be consolidating positions more calmly than in previous weeks, until the hare jumps out of a vaccine or a medicine and everything is joys or on the contrary the bug is out of control worldwide more than it has been in previous weeks.

For next week I am preparing the DAX 30 in monthly period to see if with an Elliot wave count we can advance something on where we are, at least technically, which can be very useful and help us to be less afraid than the 11 nuns of the convent.

Another article that may come in handy on these dates was one from April 7, 2019 on the Stock Market and brave investors.

In short, take care of all you need is going to do.

Our motto continues to be: Bags are unpredictable, but not anarchic.

