Let’s start the week by de-dramatizing the situation of the economy, not the Stock Exchanges, which lately are seen as more compiled and more animated, so I tell you a joke, Malillo but it is still a joke with its moral included and something we You can encourage to look a little more optimistically next week:

-Do you know how copper wire was invented?

-How?

-Two leperos pulling at the same time a two cent coin.

We leave the copper issue here, and we will come back later and explain it at the end. Now we have to talk about the Stock Market this week, which seems to have been encouraged from just beginning on Monday, with general increases, which caused a significant change in the position of the VDs (director values) that we follow, both Europeans and American and global and that we follow along with other guidelines, to detect changes in trends that we apply to mutual funds and pension plans.

But behold, on Tuesday the bullish movement continued with a very good session if it had not been for the explanations of the politicians that appeared on television, and the clarifications on the de-escalation and the multiple phases that we are going to suffer, before returning to be free, and before we can be tested and know if we are healthy or infected.

The truth is that the word de-escalated It sounds bad and also it seems that he wants to ironically indicate something joyful, such as that we have gone on an excursion with our children and a friend or nephew who has stuck with us, we have reached a mountain and we have climbed to the summit and once enjoyed of its beautiful views, and having had an omelette with ants as ordered and with our lungs full of pure air and proud of our feat we get down (de-escalate?). Could this be an interpretation of the word or better said word as it was said before in my town, when someone made a similar outburst. But if we reflect on what has happened and continues to happen, the impression we have left on the body is the opposite. Rather it is that we have fallen into a well, or rather they have taken us from the ladder and thrown us into the well, and not of clean water, but quite the opposite and after having bathed and well, of its content, now we try to go out into the light, to see the sun and breathe clean air because we want to continue living.

But which of the two versions is the good one, the joyful one of how happy we are, with so many dead around me or the pessimistic that we will see if we get out of this swamp. Well, to get out of doubt I went to visit Don Guguel, on the page of the Royal Academy of Language and asked about the meaning of the word and what was my surprise when I got the following message:

Royal Academy of Language: Notice: The word de-escalated it’s not in the dictionary. The entry shown below could be related: descale (descale).

But what I see is not possible. Having a very rich language in words, with all kinds of regular and irregular linguistic formations, which make foreigners who want to learn our language so sad and have had to invent a word that what it seems to imply is the opposite of what what it should mean and it doesn’t exist above. Well, each one who gets their own interpretations, I leave it there.

No one has remembered the word STANDARDIZATION or return to normality, which are invented and exists in all languages, even in Chinese.

Let’s continue with the week, because on Wednesday the bullish movement continues despite the promised de-escalation. The director values ​​reach extremely positive levels, which shows the strength of the market, for Thursday and Friday reach what was sometimes called profit taking that occurred at the end of the week and more when these bridges arrived where nobody wants to keep the last hard.

So in the end we have once again rounded the cycle. In the more than 200 articles that we have already published, both on our website, as well as here, among other sites, we have always said that the climbs are not infinite, reaching intermediate stops, continuing the climb to the final stop or ceiling. Next come the incredible and unjustified descents, also with intermediate stops and the formation of the soils, and start again as the bolero of Ravel.

In these phases we can find ascents or descents, with intermediate sub-phases of pessimism, panic, joy, euphoria, etc, etc, which are perfectly reflected in the Kostolany egg or André Kostolany to specify more.

It does not matter, now that it seems that the biggest part of the descent of the Carnival has happened, remember the article that we wrote on February 14, 2020 and that came out on our website and here on this website titled “Exaggerated uploads of the indices ”. Someone called us pessimistic and “whiner” for publishing such an article when everything was going to go to the moon. And there were 7 days left for the unexpected turn for the small infantry, as prepared in silence by those who run the markets, that is, strong hands, as always.

Well I explain the joke at the beginning: There are two leperos who, pulling the two cent coin, took out a copper wire. Surely everyone knows two countrymen from the next town to attribute the invention to them.

Secondly, I leave you the monthly graph of copper, not because I want to send any indication to buy or sell copper or metal mines, but as an indirect reference of how the world manufacturing economy is, but not for a couple of months, but since many years ago and from here each one who draws his conclusions, but do not forget that one thing is the Stock Market and another is the real economy where cycles carry certain temporary imbalances.

Our motto continues to be: Bags are unpredictable, but not anarchic.

Take care of all that is missing is going to make us. Regards.

