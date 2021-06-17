The websites of the main Australian banks affected by an interruption

06/17/2021 at 10:17 AM CEST

Several major Australian banks suffered website blockages on Thursday, according to Downdetector. Issues were reported with the ANZ, Westpac, St George, ME Bank, Macquarie Bank, Allianz, and Commonwealth Bank sites. Banking applications have also been affected.

Early thursday several airlines in the United States and Australia also experienced disruptions, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Australia. It’s unclear if the outages are related. “We understand that some of our clients are experiencing problems accessing our services,” Commonwealth Bank told .. The statement continued with: “This issue is affecting multiple organizations, including many of the major banks.”

About an hour later, at 4:15 p.m. local time, CommBank tweeted that services were beginning to return to normal and thanked customers for their patience. The Australian Tech Commentator Trevor Long suggested that the problems with the web services company Akamai they could be behind the wave of problems.