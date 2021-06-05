The WebExtensiones Community Group is born

The WebExtensions Community Group, an initiative supported by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and promoted by four of its main members, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, all in order to standardize the development of extensions. And if we talk about the W3C, companies like those mentioned and extensions, it is clear that we are referring to extensions of web browsers.

“With multiple browsers adopting a widely supported extensions model in recent years, the WebExtensions Community Group (WECG) is excited to explore how browser vendors and other stakeholders can work together to promote a common browser extensions platform.” , introduces itself to the WECG, inviting “other browser manufacturers, extension developers and interested parties to join this effort.”

What is the purpose of the WECG? The described: standardize extension development … but without clinging to extremes. Basically it is about making life easier for developers by implementing common specifications regarding the structure to be followed, the functionalities, the APIs and the permissions used by the extensions, thus offering “an architecture that improves performance and is even more secure and resistant to abuse.

Put in this way, the most experienced user may be wary of what can come out of the WECG, considering that all Chromium-based browsers (Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, Vivaldi …) already use the same format and system of extensions, whose capacity Google tries to limit – according to the company itself – in favor of privacy, although it will do so alone; that Safari users already live in their own walled garden; and that Firefox users are equally in their own world.

In fact, it is Firefox users who have lost the most functionality with their extensions, all due to important changes that the browser implemented a couple of years ago to limit the access – and, therefore, the potential damage – of the extensions. . The security and privacy improvement was great, but inversely proportional to the loss of functionality experienced by the extensions, many of which are unviable in the new system.

In addition, Mozilla recently announced that Firefox will implement the Chrome specification for extensions in order to maintain compatibility with extensions developed for Chrome, but without giving in to the restrictions planned by Google, so it could well have been a sneak peek of this WebExtensions Community Group.

However, it does not seem that the intention is to close everything under specific rules, but rather to set common guidelines: “We do not intend to specify all aspects of the web extensions platform or existing implementations. We want browsers to keep innovating and sending APIs that can serve as the basis for further improving the web extensions platform, “the statement said.

“Also, we do not plan to specify, standardize or coordinate around signing or delivering extensions. Each provider will continue to operate their extension store completely independently, with their own technical, review and editorial policies, “they add. So more or less we can expect a more pronounced approach than the current one, but little more. Initially. Be that as it may, this is good news for non-Chromium-based browsers, namely Firefox and Safari.