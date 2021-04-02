The weather will leave five provinces at risk of storms and more temperature in the Mediterranean on Good Friday

A total of five provinces of Aragon, Galicia, Castilla León and Castilla-La Mancha will be this April 2, Good Friday, at risk from locally heavy rains and storms, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, the state body the yellow warning is active for these adverse phenomena in the Cantabrian mountain range of León, the mountains of Guadalajara, Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara), the mountains of Lugo, Albarracín and Jiloca (Teruel), Gúdar and Maestrazgo (Teruel) and the Iberian Zaragoza.

In addition, AEMET indicates that the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands are under the influence of a center of low pressures causing instability, with predominantly cloudy skies and daytime cloudiness. In the Mediterranean area and the middle and lower Ebro only intervals of medium and high clouds are expected.

East Good Friday showers and occasional storms are expected in the surroundings of Galicia, both plateaus and Betic systems, that during the afternoon they will spread to the Iberian system, western Cantabrian and Pyrenees.

In this sense, AEMET advises that showers and storms may be more intense and frequent in the interior of Galicia, the northern plateau and the Iberian system, especially in mountainous areas, and tending to remit at the end. In the Canary Islands, it foresees cloudy intervals in the north of the islands and slightly cloudy skies in the south.

It also reports the Possibility of calimas in the northeast and east of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, so that visibility may be reduced and rainfall may be accompanied by mud. They are not ruled out at the end of the day in the southwest and in the Canary Islands. There will be low morning clouds on the Atlantic slope, the southeast coast, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Regarding temperatures, the organism indicates that the diurnal ones will descend in the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes and they will increase in the Mediterranean area. In the Ebro valley and in the Canary Islands, little or no change is expected. It is also expected that the night time will decrease in general in the Peninsula, except in the northeast and the Mediterranean where they will increase.

Finally, The wind will blow from the west on the Andalusian coast, from the south in the east of the Balearic Islands, west in the Cantabrian, and trade winds in the Canary Islands. A light wind is expected to prevail with a predominance of the west component in the rest.